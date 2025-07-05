Thailand’s interior minister launches nationwide anti-drug campaign

Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has committed to a comprehensive nationwide campaign to address narcotics, crime syndicates, and mafia-style figures, highlighting the drug crisis as a significant threat to national security.

Phumtham, currently acting as prime minister, outlined these policies to senior ministry officials and provincial governors across the country on his inaugural day at the Ministry of Interior.

He underscored the pivotal role of the Ministry of Interior in Thailand’s governance, from the provincial to district levels, in policy implementation and tackling grassroots issues.

Phumtham also stressed the importance of unity within the ministry.

“Here, there are no black, red, white, green, gold, or blue lions. There is only the lion of the Interior,” he said, referencing the factionalism within the ministry.

He emphasised that noticeable changes are expected within his first three months in office and that inactivity, whether due to impending retirement or other reasons, is unacceptable.

Phumtham plans to expand the Seal Stop Safe initiative, a drug-suppression programme currently active in 14 provinces, to a national scale.

“People are losing patience with the drug crisis. Every villager knows who the drug dealers are and who collaborates with civil servants. Villagers question if district chiefs and local police commanders are unaware of this and ask if the government is taking tougher action.”

Phumtham said that this initiative would be coordinated with the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), the police, and the military, with a meeting scheduled for July 14 to ensure a cohesive response.

Addressing the ties between mafia-style figures and transnational criminal networks, the newly inaugurated interior minister said that investigations into financial transactions, including mule accounts, are underway, reported Bangkok Post.

These initiatives are backed by the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), which is tracking financial flows and will soon disclose those involved.

The new interior minister envisions his ministry as the “centre of all measures. The people’s stability is security in all dimensions, not just those involving the military or police.”