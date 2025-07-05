Thailand’s interior minister launches nationwide anti-drug campaign

Phumtham aims to expand Seal Stop Safe drug programme across the country

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal18 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, July 5, 2025
82 1 minute read
Thailand’s interior minister launches nationwide anti-drug campaign
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod English Facebook

Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has committed to a comprehensive nationwide campaign to address narcotics, crime syndicates, and mafia-style figures, highlighting the drug crisis as a significant threat to national security.

Phumtham, currently acting as prime minister, outlined these policies to senior ministry officials and provincial governors across the country on his inaugural day at the Ministry of Interior.

He underscored the pivotal role of the Ministry of Interior in Thailand’s governance, from the provincial to district levels, in policy implementation and tackling grassroots issues.

Phumtham also stressed the importance of unity within the ministry.

“Here, there are no black, red, white, green, gold, or blue lions. There is only the lion of the Interior,” he said, referencing the factionalism within the ministry.

Thailand's interior minister launches nationwide anti-drug campaign | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

He emphasised that noticeable changes are expected within his first three months in office and that inactivity, whether due to impending retirement or other reasons, is unacceptable.

Phumtham plans to expand the Seal Stop Safe initiative, a drug-suppression programme currently active in 14 provinces, to a national scale.

Related Articles

“People are losing patience with the drug crisis. Every villager knows who the drug dealers are and who collaborates with civil servants. Villagers question if district chiefs and local police commanders are unaware of this and ask if the government is taking tougher action.”

Thailand's interior minister launches nationwide anti-drug campaign | News by Thaiger

Phumtham said that this initiative would be coordinated with the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), the police, and the military, with a meeting scheduled for July 14 to ensure a cohesive response.

Addressing the ties between mafia-style figures and transnational criminal networks, the newly inaugurated interior minister said that investigations into financial transactions, including mule accounts, are underway, reported Bangkok Post.

These initiatives are backed by the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), which is tracking financial flows and will soon disclose those involved.

The new interior minister envisions his ministry as the “centre of all measures. The people’s stability is security in all dimensions, not just those involving the military or police.”

Latest Thailand News
Thai US tax talks stall as Vietnam races ahead Business News

Thai US tax talks stall as Vietnam races ahead

13 seconds ago
Thailand&#8217;s interior minister launches nationwide anti-drug campaign Bangkok News

Thailand’s interior minister launches nationwide anti-drug campaign

18 minutes ago
Foreign worker crackdown: 17 nabbed in Chon Buri street job sting Pattaya News

Foreign worker crackdown: 17 nabbed in Chon Buri street job sting

51 minutes ago
Thaksin unfazed as court reviews hospital stay legality Bangkok News

Thaksin unfazed as court reviews hospital stay legality

1 hour ago
RTAF helicopter makes emergency landing on school field Thailand News

RTAF helicopter makes emergency landing on school field

1 hour ago
Thailand denies imminent artefact return to Cambodia Bangkok News

Thailand denies imminent artefact return to Cambodia

2 hours ago
Burmese duo busted after luxury handbag theft in Patong Phuket News

Burmese duo busted after luxury handbag theft in Patong

2 hours ago
Ranong drug bust: Fishermen caught in boat crackdown Thailand News

Ranong drug bust: Fishermen caught in boat crackdown

2 hours ago
Thailand warned of continued heavy rain and flood Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand warned of continued heavy rain and flood

2 hours ago
Thai Mercedes-Benz driver allegedly slaps student over parking dispute Bangkok News

Thai Mercedes-Benz driver allegedly slaps student over parking dispute

19 hours ago
Ubon Ratchathani police arrest 4 for violent assault on woman Thailand News

Ubon Ratchathani police arrest 4 for violent assault on woman

19 hours ago
Bangkok gibbon smuggling busted at India&#8217;s Chennai Airport Bangkok News

Bangkok gibbon smuggling busted at India’s Chennai Airport

19 hours ago
Man found dead in idling car at Udon Thani petrol station Thailand News

Man found dead in idling car at Udon Thani petrol station

19 hours ago
Mae Manee Ponzi scheme leader arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport Bangkok News

Mae Manee Ponzi scheme leader arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport

19 hours ago
Thailand and Bhutan join forces for sustainable tourism push Thailand News

Thailand and Bhutan join forces for sustainable tourism push

19 hours ago
App chaos: Half-Half travel scheme stalls, millions left stranded Thailand News

App chaos: Half-Half travel scheme stalls, millions left stranded

19 hours ago
Thai woman confronts stranger for sneaking clothes into her washing machine Thailand News

Thai woman confronts stranger for sneaking clothes into her washing machine

20 hours ago
Andaman manhunt: Bomb suspects vanish, truck seized Phuket News

Andaman manhunt: Bomb suspects vanish, truck seized

20 hours ago
Doll and chain: Randy pensioner duped in 50k silicone sex doll scam Thailand News

Doll and chain: Randy pensioner duped in 50k silicone sex doll scam

20 hours ago
River on the rampage: Chiang Rai braces for dangerous floods Thailand Weather Updates

River on the rampage: Chiang Rai braces for dangerous floods

20 hours ago
HIV and let die: Over half a million infected in Thailand outbreak Thailand News

HIV and let die: Over half a million infected in Thailand outbreak

20 hours ago
Thai man dies after seeking help with mysterious cut wounds in Bangkok Bangkok News

Thai man dies after seeking help with mysterious cut wounds in Bangkok

21 hours ago
Phuket’s billion-baht bet: New cruise port promises tourism boom Phuket News

Phuket’s billion-baht bet: New cruise port promises tourism boom

21 hours ago
Quake fake! Thailand tsunami terror just a cartoon cliffhanger Thailand News

Quake fake! Thailand tsunami terror just a cartoon cliffhanger

21 hours ago
Tomorrowland hits Thailand: Chon Buri to host mega festival Pattaya News

Tomorrowland hits Thailand: Chon Buri to host mega festival

21 hours ago
Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal18 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, July 5, 2025
82 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x