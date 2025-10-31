Thai woman’s identity cloned by AI in TikTok romance scam

A Thai woman sought police intervention after discovering that a scammer impersonated her using artificial intelligence (AI) to deceive men on TikTok.

The 32 year old woman, named Pimporn, filed a complaint with Samrong Nuea Police Station yesterday, October 30, and also asked the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive to help follow up on the case.

Pimporn said she only found out about the imposter on October 6, after a friend contacted her and asked if she had changed her TikTok account. Her friend had come across another account using her photos and videos under the name Boonyaporn, also known as May. The fake account had over 500 followers.

She became worried that the account might be using her images and videos for illegal purposes. She also feared that her photos could be used to lure men into scams or sexual exploitation.

Pimporn tried to contact the fake account herself but discovered that the imposter only accepted contacts from men. She then asked one of her male friends to approach the account, and he received a response.

The imposter told the man she was living in Khon Kaen province and earned a living by selling products online. The man attempted to persuade the suspect to meet in person, but the suspect refused.

A video call was later arranged between Pimporn’s friend and the suspect. The image of the person on the screen was an exact likeness of Pimporn, accurately reproducing her hairstyle and facial expressions.

However, the voice and movements seemed unnatural, leading her to suspect that the person was using AI to impersonate her.

She initially believed someone close to her might be behind the fake account, as the imposter appeared to know her personal details, including her birthday, age, and occupation, which were used to make the fake profile more convincing.

The founder of Saimai Survive, Ekkaphop Luangprasert, said he would coordinate with Samrong Nuea Police Station officers to help bring the suspect to justice.

So far, no additional victims have filed complaints against the imposter, and the total number of people deceived by the AI account remains unconfirmed.