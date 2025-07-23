Briefs encounter! Thai man nicked for knicker collection fetish in Buriram

A Thai man, arrested for stealing women’s underwear in the Isaan province of Buriram, claimed he had never sniffed the stolen items and merely kept them as part of a personal collection.

Officers from Lahan Sai Police Station received multiple complaints from women in the Lahan Sai district about missing underwear, prompting a thorough investigation to identify the culprit. Police reviewed CCTV footage and identified a suspicious individual.

The suspect was seen wearing short jeans, a T-shirt, and a cap, with a towel draped over his head to conceal his identity. Further investigation led officers to Pho Thong Temple, where the suspect was staying.

Based on the evidence gathered, officers arrested the suspect, 32 year old Pae, yesterday, July 22. Originally from Udon Thani province, Pae travelled to Buriram with his employer. He was employed as part of the amusement park team operating at the temple’s festival.

A search of Pae’s room at the temple uncovered 54 pieces of stolen underwear, including 28 pairs of panties, 25 bras, and two revealing sets of pyjamas.

During questioning at the police station, Pae admitted to the thefts. He explained that his duties involved maintaining the amusement rides and collecting fees, and that he typically committed the thefts between 1am and 3am after finishing work.

Pae revealed that he usually stole from a dormitory located approximately 200 to 300 metres from the temple. He insisted that he never sniffed or used the stolen underwear for masturbation, but simply liked them and kept them as a collection. Police, however, remained sceptical of his claim.

He further stated that he had been confident he would evade arrest because he was not a resident and planned to leave the province after the event concluded. Pae added that he now recognised and respected the investigative skills of the Buriram police.

Pae was charged with theft during nighttime hours, which carries a penalty of up to five years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 10,000 baht under Section 335 of Thailand’s Criminal Law.