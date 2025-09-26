Body of Myanmar man found floating off Pattaya Beach

Late-night discovery prompts investigation into drowning

Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A Burmese man’s body was found floating near a popular beachside area in Pattaya late at night, prompting police to investigate the circumstances of his death.

A 34 year old Myanmar national was discovered dead off the shores of Pattaya Beach late yesterday, September 25, in a case that has left police piecing together the final hours before his death.

The body, later identified as Myat Tet Thu, was found floating in the sea near Soi 13 at around 11pm. Responding to the scene were officers from Pattaya City Police Station, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Suthiraphan Thapsri, alongside rescue personnel from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation.

A crowd of curious Thai and foreign tourists had gathered along the shoreline as rescue teams worked to recover the body. The man was found shirtless, wearing only brown shorts, and showed signs of having been dead for at least seven hours, according to preliminary assessments. The area was quickly cordoned off, and the body was covered with a white cloth while police began their investigation.

Suthipong Suriyawong, a Thai national who had only met Myat two days prior, told police they had spent the afternoon drinking together on the beach. He said Myat first claimed to be from Singapore, but later admitted he was actually from Myanmar.

According to Suthipong, Myat decided to go for a swim around 4pm after a few drinks. Believing his new friend had returned to his accommodation, Suthipong was unaware of anything unusual until news of the body’s discovery spread that evening, reported The Pattaya News.

Body of Myanmar man found floating off Pattaya Beach | News by Thaiger

Investigators are currently working to determine the exact cause of death, with intoxication and accidental drowning suspected as possible factors. However, foul play has not yet been ruled out.

The body has been sent to Bang Lamung Hospital for autopsy. Police say further details will emerge pending toxicology results and confirmation from forensic specialists.

The case adds to the growing number of alcohol-related incidents reported on Pattaya’s beaches, raising renewed concerns over tourist safety and public drinking near the waterfront.

