Myanmar rape-murder suspect deported as victim’s daughter demands justice
Suspect was deported while authorities were still awaiting forensic confirmation
A Thai woman has sought public intervention after discovering that the Myanmar national accused of raping and murdering her mother was deported from Thailand despite the case still being under investigation.
The complaint was submitted on Friday, January 2 to the Facebook page ‘Survive – Sai Mai Tong Rod,’ where the victim’s daughter claimed that immigration authorities released the suspect and allowed him to return to Myanmar without coordinating with investigators handling the case.
According to the woman, her mother was brutally raped and murdered in a rice field in Mae Sot district, Tak province, on November 11 last year. The suspect, a Myanmar national who had previously been hired as a rice harvester by the victim, was arrested two days later on November 13.
While awaiting DNA test results, police reportedly transferred the suspect to the Mae Sot Immigration detention centre.
However, the woman said she later learned that immigration officials had released and deported the suspect, even though legal proceedings had not yet concluded and the investigation was still ongoing at the time.
She added that DNA test results have since confirmed a match linking the suspect directly to the crime, further reinforcing suspicions raised during the initial stages of the case.
The victim’s daughter said she was never informed of the suspect’s release and only found out after the deportation had already taken place.
When she questioned authorities, she alleged that responsibility was shifted between police and immigration officers without clear answers.
She called on relevant agencies to clarify how the suspect was released and urged authorities to ensure accountability, stating that she does not know where to turn to for justice amid growing confusion, distress, and a lack of clear official explanations.
The case has sparked public concern over coordination between law enforcement and immigration authorities in serious criminal cases involving foreign nationals, as reported by KhaoSod.
