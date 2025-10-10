Phuket seaplane plan aims to jet-set luxury tourism sky-high

Public forum gathers input on new air travel link across Andaman

Puntid Tantivangphaisal18 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, October 10, 2025
Officials and private stakeholders met in Phuket to discuss a proposed seaplane project aimed at boosting luxury tourism and improving regional connectivity.

A bold proposal by Thai Seaplane Co Ltd aims to introduce seaplane operations in Phuket Bay to boost the island’s luxury tourism sector while meeting strict environmental standards.

The public forum, held yesterday, October 9, at a multipurpose pavilion in Baan Ao Makham, was chaired by Phuket Vice Governor Samawit Suphanphai. It brought together company executives, environmental experts, local officials, community members, and the media to discuss the project’s potential benefits and environmental safeguards.

Vice Governor Samawit said the initiative could enhance Phuket’s regional connectivity and support its transformation into a global destination for high-end travel and wellness.

“Phuket possesses significant potential thanks to its natural resources, premium accommodations, and top-tier services. This initiative will back our provincial development plan, promote sustainable tourism, and reinforce Phuket’s standing as a world-class maritime and wellness hub.”

The proposed plan includes establishing a temporary water runway in Phuket Bay, on the island’s east coast. The service will cater to upscale travellers seeking rapid access to stunning nearby destinations such as Krabi, Phang Nga, the Phi Phi Islands, the Similan Islands, and Koh Lipe.

Samawit also stressed the importance of the forum in ensuring transparency, giving residents and stakeholders the chance to raise concerns or suggestions, particularly regarding environmental impact.

Thai Seaplane CEO Kasinpoj Rodko explained the company was launched in October 2023 with a registered capital of 25 million baht, planning to invest over 100 million baht in the next three years.

“Our objective is to deliver safe, premium air transport experiences connecting the Andaman’s most stunning locations. Each flight will be under 90 minutes, offering a convenient and scenic option for travellers.”

Thai Seaplane recently made history with the country’s first licensed seaplane pilot, trained in Germany. Crew members also completed training with Trans Maldivian Airways, the world’s largest seaplane operator, according to The Phuket News.

To meet regulatory standards, Thai Seaplane has partnered with the Faculty of Environment at Kasetsart University to produce an Initial Environmental Examination (IEE), a key requirement for securing operational approval.

“We welcome all opinions. This collaboration ensures the project aligns with sustainability goals and helps shape Phuket’s future as a top-tier tourism hub.”

