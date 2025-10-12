American man, 70, dies in fall from Chon Buri condo

A 70 year old American man died after falling from a condominium in Jomtien, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province today, on October 12 at 2.16am.

The police, led by Police Lieutenant Chaiyanaret Phengkan from Mueang Pattaya Police Station, responded to the incident alongside a police investigation team and Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue volunteers.

The incident occurred in the ground-level parking area of the condominium, where the man’s body was found. He was wearing a plaid shirt and three-quarter-length trousers, with multiple broken bones and body parts scattered on the ground, surrounded by bloodstains.

The authorities secured the area to prevent unauthorised access while collecting the remains of the deceased.

Initial investigations revealed that the man lived alone on the fifth floor of the condominium. There were no signs of struggle or ransacking in his room, but a handwritten note was discovered, stating, “I am leaving because I have run out of funds.” The note was kept as evidence.

CCTV footage showed the man using the lift to the 11th floor at 12.35am, carrying some items. The corridor camera on the 11th floor captured him before he fell.

A condominium employee reported hearing a loud thud resembling a heavy object hitting the ground while on duty in the lobby. Initially, it was assumed to be something falling from one of the rooms due to the dimly lit area, where only silhouettes could be seen.

The situation was not realised until a foreign guest reported seeing a person lying motionless in the parking area. The police were then contacted for further investigation.

Authorities suspect that financial stress may have led to the man’s tragic decision. The body will be sent for a detailed autopsy at the Institute of Forensic Medicine, Police General Hospital, to determine the exact cause of death.

In similar news, earlier this year, a 64 year old American dental professor died after falling from a high-rise condominium in Bangkok’s Pathum Wan district. Police suspected personal issues as a possible cause and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The US Embassy in Thailand will be contacted to notify the deceased’s relatives, according to Bangkok Post.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.