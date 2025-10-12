American man, 70, dies in fall from Chon Buri condo

American man dies after condo fall in Pattaya, leaving note about financial hardship

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)22 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, October 12, 2025
128 2 minutes read
American man, 70, dies in fall from Chon Buri condo | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

A 70 year old American man died after falling from a condominium in Jomtien, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province today, on October 12 at 2.16am.

The police, led by Police Lieutenant Chaiyanaret Phengkan from Mueang Pattaya Police Station, responded to the incident alongside a police investigation team and Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue volunteers.

The incident occurred in the ground-level parking area of the condominium, where the man’s body was found. He was wearing a plaid shirt and three-quarter-length trousers, with multiple broken bones and body parts scattered on the ground, surrounded by bloodstains.

The authorities secured the area to prevent unauthorised access while collecting the remains of the deceased.

Initial investigations revealed that the man lived alone on the fifth floor of the condominium. There were no signs of struggle or ransacking in his room, but a handwritten note was discovered, stating, “I am leaving because I have run out of funds.” The note was kept as evidence.

CCTV footage showed the man using the lift to the 11th floor at 12.35am, carrying some items. The corridor camera on the 11th floor captured him before he fell.

A condominium employee reported hearing a loud thud resembling a heavy object hitting the ground while on duty in the lobby. Initially, it was assumed to be something falling from one of the rooms due to the dimly lit area, where only silhouettes could be seen.

Related Articles

The situation was not realised until a foreign guest reported seeing a person lying motionless in the parking area. The police were then contacted for further investigation.

American man, 70, dies in fall from Chon Buri condo | News by Thaiger
Image credit to Shutterstock

Authorities suspect that financial stress may have led to the man’s tragic decision. The body will be sent for a detailed autopsy at the Institute of Forensic Medicine, Police General Hospital, to determine the exact cause of death.

In similar news, earlier this year, a 64 year old American dental professor died after falling from a high-rise condominium in Bangkok’s Pathum Wan district. Police suspected personal issues as a possible cause and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The US Embassy in Thailand will be contacted to notify the deceased’s relatives, according to Bangkok Post.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket police hunt foreigners after Patong Beach fireworks incident | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police hunt foreigners after Patong Beach fireworks incident

3 seconds ago
American man, 70, dies in fall from Chon Buri condo | Thaiger Thailand News

American man, 70, dies in fall from Chon Buri condo

22 minutes ago
Israeli nationals arrested in Koh Samui for counterfeit currency scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Israeli nationals arrested in Koh Samui for counterfeit currency scam

41 minutes ago
Newborn abandoned in Pattaya dormitory, police investigate | Thaiger Pattaya News

Newborn abandoned in Pattaya dormitory, police investigate

1 hour ago
Father faces charges for attacking dog after it bit child in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Father faces charges for attacking dog after it bit child in Nonthaburi

2 hours ago
Thai army finds anti-tank mine in Sa Kaeo border area | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army finds anti-tank mine in Sa Kaeo border area

2 hours ago
New RTAF chief to train female pilots and boost drones | Thaiger Aviation News

New RTAF chief to train female pilots and boost drones

21 hours ago
New bus link connects Thailand to Vientiane in just 4 hours | Thaiger Transport News

New bus link connects Thailand to Vientiane in just 4 hours

22 hours ago
Thaksin may teach English in prison instead of hard labour | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin may teach English in prison instead of hard labour

22 hours ago
Israeli tourist boom sparks tension on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger South Thailand News

Israeli tourist boom sparks tension on Koh Pha Ngan

22 hours ago
Bangkok shopper says staff ignored her after fall broke bone (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok shopper says staff ignored her after fall broke bone (video)

23 hours ago
Thai Airways revamp board with zero-tolerance corruption vow | Thaiger Business News

Thai Airways revamp board with zero-tolerance corruption vow

1 day ago
Wrong-way rider killed in fatal Phuket motorbike crash | Thaiger Phuket News

Wrong-way rider killed in fatal Phuket motorbike crash

1 day ago
Thai minister claims 40 million baht bribe tied to scam crackdown | Thaiger Politics News

Thai minister claims 40 million baht bribe tied to scam crackdown

1 day ago
Fire erupts in Bangkok hotel room, guests evacuated safely (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire erupts in Bangkok hotel room, guests evacuated safely (video)

1 day ago
Pattaya eyes extreme sports fame to woo global thrill-seekers | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya eyes extreme sports fame to woo global thrill-seekers

1 day ago
Foreigner escapes blazing car inferno on Phuket roadside | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner escapes blazing car inferno on Phuket roadside

1 day ago
Raids expose illegal migrant schools in Samut Sakhon | Thaiger Thailand News

Raids expose illegal migrant schools in Samut Sakhon

1 day ago
Delivery truck flips on wet Sri Racha road, driver injured | Thaiger Pattaya News

Delivery truck flips on wet Sri Racha road, driver injured

1 day ago
Thunderstorms loom as monsoon lashes central Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thunderstorms loom as monsoon lashes central Thailand

1 day ago
Baby turtles make a break for it on Koh Thalu Beach | Thaiger Environment News

Baby turtles make a break for it on Koh Thalu Beach

2 days ago
Drunk driver kills boy, 13, in wrong-way crash in Sattahip | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk driver kills boy, 13, in wrong-way crash in Sattahip

2 days ago
Bangkok beauty shop sacks worker who kicked cat on video | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok beauty shop sacks worker who kicked cat on video

2 days ago
Phuket expressway moves ahead with 2030 completion target | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket expressway moves ahead with 2030 completion target

2 days ago
Teen gunmen shoot 13-year-old in back in Hat Yai revenge raid | Thaiger South Thailand News

Teen gunmen shoot 13-year-old in back in Hat Yai revenge raid

2 days ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)22 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, October 12, 2025
128 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.