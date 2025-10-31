Overweight American found dead at Phuket Muay Thai camp

An overweight American tourist was found dead in his Phuket hotel room after travelling to join a Muay Thai fitness camp aimed at improving his health.

The 33 year old Lithuanian-born American tourist, who reportedly weighed nearly 200 kilogrammes, had checked into the hotel on Soi Ta-iad in Chalong about a week earlier to begin boxing and fitness training aimed at improving his health.

Chalong Police were alerted to the incident at 4.07pm on Wednesday, October 29. Officers arrived to find the man lying on his back at the foot of his bed. There were no signs of injury or disturbance in the room.

According to police reports, a hotel housekeeper spoke with the man the day before his death. He told her he was feeling extremely tired and lacked energy. He asked her to buy snacks from a nearby 7-Eleven, then stayed inside his room and was not seen again.

When the housekeeper returned around noon the following day to clean the room, she received no response. Hotel staff unlocked the door and discovered the man unresponsive. Rescue workers from Chalong Hospital confirmed that he had already passed away.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Khanaen Somrak, the investigating officer, was joined by a doctor from Vachira Phuket Hospital to conduct a preliminary examination. They found no signs of foul play, and several types of medication were found in the room, according to The Phuket News.

Police believe the man likely died from a chronic health condition several hours before he was found. His body has been transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a full autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Chalong Police Chief Police Colonel Rungrit Rattanaphakdee confirmed that the US Embassy has been notified and is assisting with arrangements to repatriate the man’s body.

The tragedy highlights the risks associated with intense physical training, especially for those with underlying health conditions. Soi Ta-iad in Chalong, often dubbed “Fitness Street,” is a popular destination for health tourists seeking to transform their lives through boxing, weight loss, and detox programmes.

Police have not released the man’s name pending notification of his family.