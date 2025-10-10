Phuket man shoots wife in drunken rage at family home

Suspect found intoxicated as police seize firearm from bedroom

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal26 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, October 10, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A man was arrested in Phuket after allegedly shooting his wife during a drunken argument at their home, prompting a late-night police and rescue response.

Phuket City Police were alerted to the incident at 11.40pm yesterday, October 9, by the 191 Emergency Call Centre, reporting that a woman had been shot at a residence on Sri Suthat Road.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Yutthaphon Phromdao, Investigating Chief at Phuket City Police Station, responded to the call alongside Superintendent Police Colonel Chatree Chukaew and Deputy Superintendents Lt. Col. Atthawat Suwannarat and Lt. Col. Thanatrong Wuttiwong. Rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation also joined the emergency response.

Upon arrival, officers found the suspect, later identified as Phakhawat Phumchan, in a visibly intoxicated state. He reportedly confessed to shooting his wife, 45 year old Phatphassorn Kongmongkol, during an argument.

Phatphassorn was discovered hiding in a second-floor bedroom, suffering from a gunshot wound to her right arm. She was quickly rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital for treatment.

Police searched the property and found a firearm along with ammunition stored in a locked safe in the suspect’s bedroom. The gun and bullets were seized as evidence.

Phuket Provincial Forensic Police were also called to the scene to gather additional evidence and examine the location of the shooting.

Phakhawat was taken into custody at the scene and is now facing legal action. Police confirmed he remains under investigation as officers work to determine the full circumstances leading up to the incident, reported The Phuket News.

Officers have not yet confirmed whether the firearm used in the shooting was legally registered.

In similar news, a murder-suicide unfolded in Nonthaburi after a police inspector allegedly shot his wife before turning the gun on himself, reportedly over suspected infidelity.

The incident took place around 4pm on October 6 at a three-storey townhouse in Bang Kruai district. Officers from Bang Kruai Police Station attended the scene alongside forensic specialists, a medical examiner from the Institute of Forensic Medicine, and Ruamkatanyu Foundation rescue personnel.

Phuket News

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.