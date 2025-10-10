Phuket man shoots wife in drunken rage at family home

A man was arrested in Phuket after allegedly shooting his wife during a drunken argument at their home, prompting a late-night police and rescue response.

Phuket City Police were alerted to the incident at 11.40pm yesterday, October 9, by the 191 Emergency Call Centre, reporting that a woman had been shot at a residence on Sri Suthat Road.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Yutthaphon Phromdao, Investigating Chief at Phuket City Police Station, responded to the call alongside Superintendent Police Colonel Chatree Chukaew and Deputy Superintendents Lt. Col. Atthawat Suwannarat and Lt. Col. Thanatrong Wuttiwong. Rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation also joined the emergency response.

Upon arrival, officers found the suspect, later identified as Phakhawat Phumchan, in a visibly intoxicated state. He reportedly confessed to shooting his wife, 45 year old Phatphassorn Kongmongkol, during an argument.

Phatphassorn was discovered hiding in a second-floor bedroom, suffering from a gunshot wound to her right arm. She was quickly rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital for treatment.

Police searched the property and found a firearm along with ammunition stored in a locked safe in the suspect’s bedroom. The gun and bullets were seized as evidence.

Phuket Provincial Forensic Police were also called to the scene to gather additional evidence and examine the location of the shooting.

Phakhawat was taken into custody at the scene and is now facing legal action. Police confirmed he remains under investigation as officers work to determine the full circumstances leading up to the incident, reported The Phuket News.

Officers have not yet confirmed whether the firearm used in the shooting was legally registered.

