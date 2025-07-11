American tourist assaulted by Pattaya bar owner over alleged video recording

A foreign bar owner in Pattaya physically assaulted an American tourist in the early hours of this morning allegedly for recording a video on the premises.

The 38 year old American man, identified as Raf, reported the assault at Mueang Pattaya Police Station at 2.50am, today, July 11. He arrived with visible injuries and presented a video of the incident as evidence.

According to a statement released via the Facebook page หลังคาแดงตีแผ่ 2 (translated as Exposed by Red Roof 2), police confirmed that Raf sustained multiple bruises to his face and lacerations near his eyebrows and eyes. His head was reportedly covered in blood when he arrived at the station.

Raf said he visited Pattaya on several occasions in the past and had never encountered any violence until now. He explained that he had been drinking alone at a bar on Soi Buakhao until closing time.

As he filmed a video of the bar’s atmosphere, something he claimed he routinely did, the foreign bar owner, whose nationality has not been disclosed, allegedly approached him aggressively. Raf said the man confronted him without a clear reason, then repeatedly punched him in the face until he collapsed.

The American insisted he had done nothing to provoke the attack. He had paid 700 baht for his drinks and confirmed that no other patrons were captured in his video, in case privacy had been a concern.

Police have called on any witnesses to come forward with information and said they plan to examine CCTV footage from the bar. Officers promised to ensure justice is served for both parties.

This incident echoes a similar case in March, when a British tourist was attacked by a security guard in Pattaya. The guard allegedly assaulted the man and calmly returned inside the venue, sparking rumours that the Brit had provoked the assault by behaving aggressively.

In May, two Australian brothers surrendered themselves to police after a video of them and Thai bar security guards attacking a foreign tourist went viral. The motive for the assault was not made public.