Missing American girl with autism found safe on Pattaya streets

Swift police response and local help lead to safe recovery of child

October 30, 2025, 2:42 PM

Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A 12 year old American girl with autism was found safe in Pattaya after she wandered from her accommodation, prompting a late-night police search.

The incident occurred around 3am yesterday, October 29, when the girl, identified as Jazmyn, reportedly wandered away from her accommodation without direction. Her mother, Courtney Michelle Young, a US national, quickly alerted police after discovering her daughter was missing.

Upon receiving the report, Police Colonel Sarawut Nuchanart, Superintendent of Bang Lamung Police Station, wasted no time in mobilising an urgent response.

With support from Pattaya Tourist Police and helpful locals, officers launched a coordinated effort to track the missing child. Their teamwork paid off when they successfully located Jazmyn a short time later, safe and unharmed.

She was promptly brought back to her mother, who was said to be overwhelmed with relief. Officers remained present during the reunion to ensure the child’s well-being and offer additional support to the family.

Banglamung Police Station issued a statement following the incident, thanking all agencies and those who contributed to the quick resolution.

“The safety and welfare of the public, especially vulnerable individuals, remains our top priority.”

The case underscores the importance of rapid response and community cooperation in situations involving missing persons, especially children and those with special needs.

Officials have not released details on where the girl was found, but confirmed she had not been harmed and was in good health, reported The Pattaya News.

The family is expected to remain in Pattaya for the time being, and police have encouraged tourists travelling with children or vulnerable persons to remain vigilant and ensure proper supervision, particularly during the night.

In similar news, a 63 year old woman in Chon Buri asked the public for help after her 12 year old granddaughter went missing.

The girl left home in the Si Racha district on July 29, saying she was going to withdraw 300 baht that her father had transferred. She rode off on a red and white Honda Wave 110i motorcycle and did not return.



