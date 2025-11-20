American tourist on drugs leaps from Pattaya condo balcony

An American tourist in Pattaya was seriously injured after leaping from a second-floor balcony while allegedly under the influence of hallucinogenic drugs.

The incident occurred around 8.16am on Tuesday, November 18, at a condominium on Soi Thapphaya 7. Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation rushed to the scene after receiving reports of a man falling from the building.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found 45 year old Daniel Trabue White lying on the ground in a disoriented state. He appeared dazed, with glazed eyes and incoherent speech, and complained of chest tightness and severe pain in both legs. First aid was administered before he was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

Shocked witnesses said several residents gathered at the scene, trying to understand what had just happened. Staff at the condo moved swiftly to block media coverage, instructing journalists to stop filming and leave the area immediately.

Police interviewed an 18 year old Thai woman, who identified herself as a friend of White’s ex-girlfriend. She told officers that White had been heavily intoxicated on ketamine, was acting erratically and had been shouting before running to the balcony and leaping over the railing.

Police later searched the room and reportedly found cannabis and small zip-lock bags containing a suspicious white powder believed to be illegal drugs. These were confiscated as evidence.

Officers from Bang Lamung Police Station have launched a full investigation into the incident. Police say the case is being treated as a possible drug offence, with additional consideration being given to the suspect’s mental health and state of intoxication, reported The Pattaya News.

White remains in the hospital as the investigation continues. His current condition has not yet been made public.

In similar news, a romantic holiday ended in tragedy when a 35 year old American man fell to his death from the 10th floor of a luxury condominium in Chiang Mai.