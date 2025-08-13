Thailand urged to extend maternity leave to 180 days

Experts warn population crisis deepens as birth rates continue to fall

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee12 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 13, 2025
62 1 minute read
Thailand urged to extend maternity leave to 180 days | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of freestocks, Unsplash

A Thammasat University academic has supported proposals to increase Thailand’s maternity leave from 98 to 180 days to address the declining birth rate.

Kritsada Theerakosonphong, a lecturer at Thammasat University’s Faculty of Social Administration, expressed on Tuesday that extending maternity leave to 180 days would align Thailand with World Health Organisation (WHO) standards.

The WHO recommends a minimum maternity leave period under the International Labour Organisation’s convention, which stipulates no less than 14 weeks, ideally extending to at least 18 weeks.

Kritsada, who also serves as an adviser to the House extraordinary committee reviewing the amended Labour Protection Bill, stated that this leave policy, alongside other childcare-related policies, is particularly pertinent given the country’s ageing society and low birth rate.

“Increasing privileges and welfare would give women more confidence to start a family. Society should focus on welfare to ease the decision to have children.”

In 2012, there were over 300,000 childbirth claims under the Social Security scheme. By last year, this number had decreased to 220,000, representing a 26% decline. This trend indicates a shrinking future workforce.

Currently, Thai labour laws provide 98 days of maternity leave, while the Senate is reviewing a bill to increase this to 120 days. Kritsada noted that if the Senate approves the draft, it will become law, provided there are no political barriers, such as a house dissolution. However, he emphasised that 120 days still falls short of the civil sector’s target of 180 days, reported Bangkok Post.

Related Articles
Thailand urged to extend maternity leave to 180 days | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

In similar news, Mahidol University has raised alarm over a significant demographic decline as Thailand recorded fewer than 500,000 births in 2024, the lowest in 75 years. The country reported 462,240 births this year, down from 519,000 in 2023.

Associate Professor Chalermpol Chamchan of Mahidol’s Institute for Population and Social Research highlighted that this marks the fourth straight year where deaths have outnumbered births, signalling a serious population concern.

Latest Thailand News
Thai tourist loses life after slipping while taking selfie at Chon Buri waterfall | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai tourist loses life after slipping while taking selfie at Chon Buri waterfall

29 seconds ago
Thailand urged to extend maternity leave to 180 days | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand urged to extend maternity leave to 180 days

12 minutes ago
Pick-up truck overturns in Chachoengsao rain, one fatality reported | Thaiger Road deaths

Pick-up truck overturns in Chachoengsao rain, one fatality reported

33 minutes ago
Fatal accident at Prachin Buri steel plant claims worker&#8217;s life | Thaiger Thailand News

Fatal accident at Prachin Buri steel plant claims worker’s life

46 minutes ago
Phuket man arrested after woman&#8217;s body found chained to dumbbells in canal | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man arrested after woman’s body found chained to dumbbells in canal

47 minutes ago
Tragic shooting at Phetchabun coffee shop on Mother&#8217;s Day | Thaiger Crime News

Tragic shooting at Phetchabun coffee shop on Mother’s Day

55 minutes ago
Pattaya sex worker slaps Indian man after groping and arguing over breast size | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya sex worker slaps Indian man after groping and arguing over breast size

3 hours ago
Sukhothai temple&#8217;s holy water bowl predicts lottery numbers | Thaiger Thailand News

Sukhothai temple’s holy water bowl predicts lottery numbers

3 hours ago
Pattaya nightclub raid uncovers drug use, no underage found | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya nightclub raid uncovers drug use, no underage found

3 hours ago
Pattaya police raid pub, detain 16 for drugs, illegal work | Thaiger Crime News

Pattaya police raid pub, detain 16 for drugs, illegal work

3 hours ago
Hero saves woman from drowning at Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Hero saves woman from drowning at Pattaya Beach

4 hours ago
2 foreign men flee Pattaya motorcycle accident, leaving injured Thai woman | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 foreign men flee Pattaya motorcycle accident, leaving injured Thai woman

4 hours ago
Young man arrested in Loei for methamphetamine transport | Thaiger Crime News

Young man arrested in Loei for methamphetamine transport

4 hours ago
Drug-addicted Thai wife leaves disabled Australian man stranded and penniless | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug-addicted Thai wife leaves disabled Australian man stranded and penniless

4 hours ago
Thai navy rescues nine after fishing boat capsizes near Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai navy rescues nine after fishing boat capsizes near Phuket

4 hours ago
Plastic recycling factory fire in Chachoengsao raises safety concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

Plastic recycling factory fire in Chachoengsao raises safety concerns

4 hours ago
Pregnant student among four trapped in faulty lift at Thai college | Thaiger Thailand News

Pregnant student among four trapped in faulty lift at Thai college

4 hours ago
Family outing turns violent with shooting at Jomtien Beach | Thaiger Crime News

Family outing turns violent with shooting at Jomtien Beach

5 hours ago
Monk found in suspicious car with woman in Sakon Nakhon | Thaiger Thailand News

Monk found in suspicious car with woman in Sakon Nakhon

5 hours ago
Thailand weather alert: 38 provinces brace for heavy rain | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather alert: 38 provinces brace for heavy rain

5 hours ago
Monks defrocked after drug tests in Taphan Hin temples | Thaiger Crime News

Monks defrocked after drug tests in Taphan Hin temples

1 day ago
Crowds flock to Nakhon Pathom temple for fortune and blessings | Thaiger Thailand News

Crowds flock to Nakhon Pathom temple for fortune and blessings

1 day ago
Thai ranger loses leg in landmine blast near Cambodia border | Thaiger Crime News

Thai ranger loses leg in landmine blast near Cambodia border

1 day ago
Teachers&#8217; pickup collides with guardrail, injuring seven in Mae Hong Son | Thaiger Road deaths

Teachers’ pickup collides with guardrail, injuring seven in Mae Hong Son

1 day ago
Phuket man arrested for illegal high-interest loan operation | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man arrested for illegal high-interest loan operation

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee12 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 13, 2025
62 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x