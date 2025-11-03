Toddler rescued after being locked inside car in Pattaya

Father says child triggered lock while he stepped out briefly

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 3, 2025, 11:56 AM
181 1 minute read
Toddler rescued after being locked inside car in Pattaya | Thaiger
Photo via Pattaya News

A two year old toddler was safely rescued after accidentally locking himself inside a parked car in Pattaya yesterday evening, November 2, prompting a swift response from local rescue volunteers.

The incident occurred around 6.20pm, when the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Centre received a report of a child trapped in a vehicle on Soi Kraek, Moo 4.

Rescue teams arrived at the scene to find a gold Mazda sedan parked by the roadside, with a crowd of onlookers gathered nearby. Inside the vehicle, the child, identified as Jeo, was seen crying.

The Pattaya News reported that rescue workers managed to unlock the car and safely remove the boy after about 20 minutes. He was unharmed.

The boy’s father, 48 year old Worathep, told officials that he had left his son inside the car for a short moment while stopping to buy soybean milk. He said the toddler accidentally leaned on the door lock button, which locked the car. After failing to open the doors himself, he called for help.

Rescue teams reminded parents and guardians not to leave young children unattended in vehicles. They warned that locked cars can quickly become dangerous due to oxygen deprivation or rising temperatures.

Toddler rescued after being locked inside car in Pattaya | News by Thaiger
Photo via Pattaya News

In a related incident earlier in February this year, a two and a half year old girl was found on a four-lane road in Chachoengsao after reportedly pushing a cart down a sloped driveway.

Related Articles

The child’s father, 40 year old Adithep, told reporters he had been in another room watching television while his daughter, Print, played outside. He became aware of the situation only after a passerby informed him.

According to Adithep, the child had placed two kittens into a basket at the back of the cart. When one of the kittens jumped out and ran away, Print followed by pushing the cart, which eventually rolled downhill toward the road.

Latest Thailand News
Tak teacher caught stealing groceries and posing cooking photos online | Thaiger Thailand News

Tak teacher caught stealing groceries and posing cooking photos online

39 seconds ago
Toddler rescued after being locked inside car in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Toddler rescued after being locked inside car in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Thai woman loses 17,000 baht after thief finds spare key hidden in shoes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman loses 17,000 baht after thief finds spare key hidden in shoes

2 hours ago
Debt drives Thai man to smash bank door seeking imprisonment | Thaiger Thailand News

Debt drives Thai man to smash bank door seeking imprisonment

2 hours ago
New M81 motorway bans bikes, motorcycles, tractors | Thaiger Thailand News

New M81 motorway bans bikes, motorcycles, tractors

3 hours ago
Australian man caught stealing phone and football jerseys from Phuket mall | Thaiger Phuket News

Australian man caught stealing phone and football jerseys from Phuket mall

3 hours ago
Miss Universe Organization Warns of Unauthorized Dinner Event, Vows Legal Action | Thaiger Hot News

Miss Universe Organization Warns of Unauthorized Dinner Event, Vows Legal Action

3 hours ago
Teen gunned down in Pattaya feud, reportedly sparked by an insult | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen gunned down in Pattaya feud, reportedly sparked by an insult

3 hours ago
Cambodian man allegedly murders Thai girlfriend and hangs himself in Bangkok condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Cambodian man allegedly murders Thai girlfriend and hangs himself in Bangkok condo

4 hours ago
People’s Party launches anti-corruption campaign ahead of early election | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party launches anti-corruption campaign ahead of early election

4 hours ago
November 3: Thailand braces for heavy rainfall across 34 provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

November 3: Thailand braces for heavy rainfall across 34 provinces

4 hours ago
Thailand reassures China, no casinos amid tourism boost | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand reassures China, no casinos amid tourism boost

21 hours ago
Full Moon Party cancelled in Thailand due to national mourning | Thaiger Pattaya Travel

Full Moon Party cancelled in Thailand due to national mourning

21 hours ago
Deputy mayor admits to fatal shooting in Prachin Buri home | Thaiger Thailand News

Deputy mayor admits to fatal shooting in Prachin Buri home

22 hours ago
Cambodia withdraws from Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia withdraws from Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand

23 hours ago
Bangkok police storm luxury suite, uncover drugs and illegal sex party | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok police storm luxury suite, uncover drugs and illegal sex party

23 hours ago
Ex-chef arrested after Bangkok street robbery and police pursuit | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-chef arrested after Bangkok street robbery and police pursuit

24 hours ago
Princess Sirivannavari leads Thai fabric and craft competition | Thaiger Thailand News

Princess Sirivannavari leads Thai fabric and craft competition

1 day ago
Pakistani DJ attacked by motorcycle gang in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pakistani DJ attacked by motorcycle gang in Pattaya

1 day ago
Mother seeks justice after teen assault by 11 girls in Surat Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Mother seeks justice after teen assault by 11 girls in Surat Thani

1 day ago
Filipino transgender woman injures Ukrainian boyfriend in Pattaya stabbing incident | Thaiger Pattaya News

Filipino transgender woman injures Ukrainian boyfriend in Pattaya stabbing incident

1 day ago
Thai band&#8217;s cryptic numbers spark lotto buzz before big win | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai band’s cryptic numbers spark lotto buzz before big win

2 days ago
Thai welfare cardholders get year-end cash boost from November | Thaiger Economy News

Thai welfare cardholders get year-end cash boost from November

2 days ago
Co-payment scheme boost sends Thai shop sales soaring 80% | Thaiger Business News

Co-payment scheme boost sends Thai shop sales soaring 80%

2 days ago
Phuket transforms into open-air gallery for art biennale | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket transforms into open-air gallery for art biennale

2 days ago
Pattaya News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 3, 2025, 11:56 AM
181 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.