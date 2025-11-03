Toddler rescued after being locked inside car in Pattaya

A two year old toddler was safely rescued after accidentally locking himself inside a parked car in Pattaya yesterday evening, November 2, prompting a swift response from local rescue volunteers.

The incident occurred around 6.20pm, when the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Centre received a report of a child trapped in a vehicle on Soi Kraek, Moo 4.

Rescue teams arrived at the scene to find a gold Mazda sedan parked by the roadside, with a crowd of onlookers gathered nearby. Inside the vehicle, the child, identified as Jeo, was seen crying.

The Pattaya News reported that rescue workers managed to unlock the car and safely remove the boy after about 20 minutes. He was unharmed.

The boy’s father, 48 year old Worathep, told officials that he had left his son inside the car for a short moment while stopping to buy soybean milk. He said the toddler accidentally leaned on the door lock button, which locked the car. After failing to open the doors himself, he called for help.

Rescue teams reminded parents and guardians not to leave young children unattended in vehicles. They warned that locked cars can quickly become dangerous due to oxygen deprivation or rising temperatures.

In a related incident earlier in February this year, a two and a half year old girl was found on a four-lane road in Chachoengsao after reportedly pushing a cart down a sloped driveway.

The child’s father, 40 year old Adithep, told reporters he had been in another room watching television while his daughter, Print, played outside. He became aware of the situation only after a passerby informed him.

According to Adithep, the child had placed two kittens into a basket at the back of the cart. When one of the kittens jumped out and ran away, Print followed by pushing the cart, which eventually rolled downhill toward the road.