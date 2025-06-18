Woman survives fall from fourth floor in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya

A 30 year old woman fell from a four-storey building in Rattanachai subdistrict, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province.

The incident occurred at 4am today, June 18. Police from Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Provincial Police Station, along with members of the Ayutthaya Ruam Jai Association and Ayutthaya rescue units, arrived at the scene to find the woman critically injured.

She was discovered lying on her side on the second-floor roof outside the building, impaled by a metal fence through her back in two places, and her right arm appeared deformed.

Despite her severe injuries, the woman remained conscious. Emergency services used rescue equipment to carefully cut through the metal fence and safely removed her from the scene.

She was then transported to Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Hospital for further medical treatment. Nopadol Ratana, a member of the Ayutthaya Ruam Jai rescue team, revealed that after receiving an alert from the radio centre, they immediately rushed to the scene. They found the woman had fallen from the fourth floor to the roof below, where the metal fence pierced her back.

Doctors successfully removed the metal fence without damaging any vital organs. Initial investigations show that the woman lived alone on the fourth floor and has a history of depression. The cause of her fall is currently under further investigation, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a 43 year old worker died after falling from the sixth floor of the Royal Irrigation Department building in Bangkok’s Dusit district while attempting to clear ceiling debris.

The incident occurred on June 6. Police Lieutenant Colonel Surachai Phanlomsor of Samsen Police Station confirmed the fatality after receiving a report. The worker, identified as Santi, was found dead inside the freight lift, with visible burn marks on his right arm.

Co-workers reported hearing a loud crash similar to a roof collapse before discovering Santi’s body in the lift and alerting police.