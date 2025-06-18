Woman survives fall from fourth floor in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya

Incident prompts review of building safety and balcony conditions

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 18, 2025
55 1 minute read
Woman survives fall from fourth floor in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 30 year old woman fell from a four-storey building in Rattanachai subdistrict, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province.

The incident occurred at 4am today, June 18. Police from Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Provincial Police Station, along with members of the Ayutthaya Ruam Jai Association and Ayutthaya rescue units, arrived at the scene to find the woman critically injured.

She was discovered lying on her side on the second-floor roof outside the building, impaled by a metal fence through her back in two places, and her right arm appeared deformed.

Despite her severe injuries, the woman remained conscious. Emergency services used rescue equipment to carefully cut through the metal fence and safely removed her from the scene.

She was then transported to Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Hospital for further medical treatment. Nopadol Ratana, a member of the Ayutthaya Ruam Jai rescue team, revealed that after receiving an alert from the radio centre, they immediately rushed to the scene. They found the woman had fallen from the fourth floor to the roof below, where the metal fence pierced her back.

Doctors successfully removed the metal fence without damaging any vital organs. Initial investigations show that the woman lived alone on the fourth floor and has a history of depression. The cause of her fall is currently under further investigation, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a 43 year old worker died after falling from the sixth floor of the Royal Irrigation Department building in Bangkok’s Dusit district while attempting to clear ceiling debris.

Related Articles

The incident occurred on June 6. Police Lieutenant Colonel Surachai Phanlomsor of Samsen Police Station confirmed the fatality after receiving a report. The worker, identified as Santi, was found dead inside the freight lift, with visible burn marks on his right arm.

Co-workers reported hearing a loud crash similar to a roof collapse before discovering Santi’s body in the lift and alerting police.

Latest Thailand News
Chinese gang busted in Pattaya over illegal online lending racket Pattaya News

Chinese gang busted in Pattaya over illegal online lending racket

7 seconds ago
Woman survives fall from fourth floor in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Thailand News

Woman survives fall from fourth floor in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya

10 minutes ago
Bangkok bets big on EV buses in 15 billion baht shake-up Bangkok News

Bangkok bets big on EV buses in 15 billion baht shake-up

18 minutes ago
Bust-up! Teen gangs&#8217; turf war ends in crash and clash near Pattaya Pattaya News

Bust-up! Teen gangs’ turf war ends in crash and clash near Pattaya

27 minutes ago
Srettha slams Pride tokenism, demands real equality Thailand News

Srettha slams Pride tokenism, demands real equality

33 minutes ago
Tragic hit-and-run kills mother in Chon Buri Pattaya News

Tragic hit-and-run kills mother in Chon Buri

48 minutes ago
Thai volunteer lawyer found dead in Cambodia with 700,000 baht missing Thailand News

Thai volunteer lawyer found dead in Cambodia with 700,000 baht missing

58 minutes ago
Silence is golden: Aussie cuffed over stash of illegal gun gear Thailand News

Silence is golden: Aussie cuffed over stash of illegal gun gear

1 hour ago
Thai air force on standby to rescue citizens from warzone Thailand News

Thai air force on standby to rescue citizens from warzone

1 hour ago
Slither-invasion! Baby pythons cause a hiss-teria in Thai village Thailand News

Slither-invasion! Baby pythons cause a hiss-teria in Thai village

2 hours ago
Thailand braces for thunderstorms and high waves Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for thunderstorms and high waves

2 hours ago
Thai man wanted for murdering gay man and stealing gold Thailand News

Thai man wanted for murdering gay man and stealing gold

2 hours ago
Thailand and Malaysia boost maritime security with joint exercise Phuket News

Thailand and Malaysia boost maritime security with joint exercise

17 hours ago
Pink Line extension to Muang Thong Thani now open Thailand News

Pink Line extension to Muang Thong Thani now open

17 hours ago
Thailand bans workers crossing to Poipet over safety concerns Thailand News

Thailand bans workers crossing to Poipet over safety concerns

18 hours ago
Thai man fatally shot at karaoke bar after scuffle over microphone Thailand News

Thai man fatally shot at karaoke bar after scuffle over microphone

18 hours ago
Cambodia bans Thai fruit and vegetables amid border dispute Thailand News

Cambodia bans Thai fruit and vegetables amid border dispute

18 hours ago
Khon Kaen woman strikes it rich with 6 million baht lottery win Thailand News

Khon Kaen woman strikes it rich with 6 million baht lottery win

18 hours ago
Chumphon man caught with 456 meth pills on Highway 41 Crime News

Chumphon man caught with 456 meth pills on Highway 41

18 hours ago
Tourism in Thailand drops amid Israel&#8217;s attack on Iran Thailand News

Tourism in Thailand drops amid Israel’s attack on Iran

19 hours ago
Korat villager wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot Thailand News

Korat villager wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot

19 hours ago
Municipal waste collector killed by pickup in Bang Phae accident Road deaths

Municipal waste collector killed by pickup in Bang Phae accident

19 hours ago
The 5 common mistakes seen in DTV applications Visa Information

The 5 common mistakes seen in DTV applications

19 hours ago
Burmese man arrested with gun and ammo in Phang Nga Thailand News

Burmese man arrested with gun and ammo in Phang Nga

19 hours ago
Thai police find financial links between scam gangs and Cambodian elite Thailand News

Thai police find financial links between scam gangs and Cambodian elite

19 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 18, 2025
55 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x