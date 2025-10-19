Boy with ADHD taken to police after toy gun incident

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

An 11 year old boy, who aimed a toy gun at a shop owner, was taken to Hat Yai police by his mother, who revealed that he suffers from severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and has short-term memory loss.

The mother has decided to stop allowing him to sell boiled peanuts. This incident gained attention after a Facebook user posted a video of the boy’s actions, which included aiming a toy gun at a shop owner and using crude language.

The video was widely shared, sparking debates about the boy’s aggressive behaviour and the mother’s approach of leaving him to sell peanuts to customers at local eateries and bars.

Yesterday, on October 18, at Hat Yai Police Station, Police Colonel Thammarat Phetnongchum instructed Police Lieutenant Colonel Suraphat Adsasat to contact the boy’s mother and bring them to the station.

Following the incident, the police also reached out to the Songkhla Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office to assess the boy’s home conditions.

Police Lt. Col. Suraphat explained that after the video surfaced, the Hat Yai police chief urged immediate follow-up to understand the situation. The boy’s mother was contacted and brought to the station with documentation showing the boy’s ongoing treatment for ADHD by a child psychiatrist.

She revealed that the boy’s symptoms began in grade four, prompting consultation with a doctor as per the teacher’s advice. The child exhibits hyperactivity and occasionally forgets his actions, which led to this meeting.

The mother was advised to prevent such incidents from recurring and has agreed to stop her son from selling peanuts.

During questioning, the boy admitted to jokingly saying, ‘Stop, this is a robbery,’ before fleeing the scene, with the shop owner pursuing him. He mentioned buying the toy gun from a store selling items for 20 baht each.

The boy’s mother shared that she had long believed her son was merely an active child, unaware of his ADHD until teachers raised concerns, leading her to seek medical advice. Initially, she struggled to accept the diagnosis but was informed by doctors of the need for continuous medication.

Image credit to Shutterstock

In related news, Thailand is grappling with a mental health crisis, with nearly 10 million people estimated to be struggling with psychological issues, according to the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC). Around 11% of the population is at risk of suicide, while 16% regularly experience high stress.

The Department of Mental Health reported a sharp rise in psychiatric patients from 1.3 million in 2015 to 2.9 million in 2023 and warned that many more cases remain undiagnosed. Officials linked the rise to mounting economic pressures, social stress, and limited access to care.

The boy tends to forget recent acquaintances within a few minutes, remembering only immediate family members. The mother constantly reminds him of things and monitors him frequently but finds it challenging due to her work commitments, according to KhaoSod.

Experts urge families and schools to be more proactive in supporting children and adolescents showing early signs of mental distress, as untreated conditions can lead to impulsive or harmful behaviour.

The government has also encouraged those struggling to seek help through the Mental Health Hotline 1323 or the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour helpline.

 

