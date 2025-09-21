Facebook uproar over child caretaker job at 45,000 baht

A recent Facebook post sparked intense debate in an online job-seeking group over a request for a child caretaker offering a monthly salary of 45,000 baht. The child in question, an eight year old, has a notably concerning history of violence but possesses high intelligence.

The post described the benefits offered, stating that if the caretaker could take the child to their own home, they would receive 45,000 baht per month, plus separate payments for food and utilities.

Alternatively, the caretaker could live in the poster’s home for 35,000 baht monthly, reflecting a 10,000 baht reduction.

What shocked the group was the child’s background. The poster revealed that at six years old, the child had crushed a classmate’s fingers with a rock and killed a cat. Now at eight, the child is described as obedient yet still quite troublesome.

Despite being disciplined with two rounds of punishment, the child smiled throughout. The poster admitted feeling too young to raise the child and wishes for them to grow up in a better environment.

The child, with an IQ of 150, is described as highly intelligent but with a slightly cruel nature, and the poster seeks someone who can accept these traits and is willing to relocate anywhere in the country.

The post prompted numerous comments suggesting that the guardian should consult a psychiatrist or a specialist rather than seeking a caretaker. Many expressed concern over the child’s ability to harm both people and animals.

The poster later clarified that the child is not their offspring but the child of their father’s employee, whose family has passed away, leading the poster to take responsibility for the child. The controversial post has since been deleted, and the Facebook account of the poster has been deactivated.

Facebook uproar over child caretaker job at 45,000 baht | News by Thaiger
Image credit to Prime Psychiatry

In a broader context, mental health concerns in Thailand are increasingly under the spotlight. A Thai Health Report released earlier this year revealed that more than 13 million Thais have experienced mental health issues or psychiatric disorders, with suicide rates rising, particularly among those aged 15 to 29.

Experts note that stress, family conflict, and social stigma continue to fuel these problems, while cases involving children and adolescents highlight the urgent need for early intervention and specialist care.

The findings underline the importance of addressing behavioural red flags in young people, such as those described in the caretaker post, through professional mental health support rather than relying solely on discipline or alternative guardianship arrangements.

Last Updated: Sunday, September 21, 2025
