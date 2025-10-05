Kanchanaburi tattoo shop removes child’s offensive tattoo for free

A tattoo removal shop in Kanchanaburi received significant attention online after sharing a cautionary tale involving a child with an offensive word tattooed on their forehead. The shop’s page, famous for its tattoo services, posted a photo of the young child with a tattoo prominently displayed on the forehead.

The shop, known as Chaiyaphum Beautiful Eyebrows, assisted in removing the inappropriate tattoo without charge.

They accompanied the post with a message urging people not to engage in such activities, stating, “Oh dear! Please don’t do this again, little one. It is not funny at all. #This case was handled for free until the tattoo is completely removed.”

Further inquiries revealed the child involved is a 10 year old, reportedly tattooed by peers of a similar age. The shop explained that removing the tattoo would require approximately three laser sessions for complete removal.

Fortunately, the tattoo was not deeply etched into the skin, making the process less challenging.

Similarly, in Chon Buri, a furious father took legal action after discovering a tattoo shop had inked his 14-year-old son without permission in August.

The tattoo parlour allegedly tattooed several minors without verifying their age or asking for parental consent. Police are now investigating possible violations of child-protection and public-health laws.

The incident ignited public debate about the lack of regulation and ethical oversight in Thailand’s tattoo industry. Beyond image concerns, there are serious health risks if hygiene standards aren’t met, such as infections or allergic reactions.

Cases like this highlight how business owners prioritising profit over safety and ethics can cause irreversible harm. It serves as a reminder that tattooing is not just an art form, but also a serious responsibility.

The post drew numerous comments, with many praising the shop’s kindness and emphasising the need for responsible behaviour among children. The community’s appreciation for the shop’s goodwill was evident, reported KhaoSod.