Newborn abandoned in Pattaya dormitory, police investigate

October 12, 2025
Picture courtesy of the Pattaya News

In the early morning of October 10, on Friday, a newborn baby boy, just a few hours old, was discovered abandoned at a staff dormitory mainly accommodates Myanmar hotel workers,in Soi South Pattaya 18.

The infant, found crying but in good health, was left in a secluded area of the building. As of the latest update that afternoon, he is under close medical supervision at Pattaya City Hospital.

Weighing 2.5 kilogrammes, the baby was born full-term and estimated to be between five and six hours old at the time he was found, without any visible health issues.

Reporters visiting the dormitory sought additional details and spoke to a 50 year old food vendor named Pim, who has operated her stall in front of the building for over ten years.

Pim noted that the dormitory mainly accommodates Myanmar migrant workers and mentioned not having seen any pregnant women residing there in the past two to three months. “If there was a pregnant woman, I would have noticed,” she remarked, highlighting that the residents frequently purchase food from her.

Pim expressed her shock at the incident, suspecting the baby was abandoned by someone living in the dormitory.

She added that the spot where the infant was left in a dark, secluded corner and would be unfamiliar to outsiders since it is rarely visited and not used as accommodation.

CCTV footage obtained by media outlets showed a mysterious woman leaving the dormitory at 5.26am. She appeared to be in a hurry, holding a mobile phone with its flashlight on. The woman was observed walking toward South Pattaya Road and has not returned since.

The use of the flashlight raises suspicions, as it aligns with Pim’s account of the dark, unlit mezzanine area where the baby was found.

This particular section of the building, located on the right side of the mezzanine, is completely dark and requires a flashlight for navigation, with no residents occupying that floor.

Picture courtesy of the Pattaya News

Pattaya police investigators are thoroughly examining the scene and nearby CCTV footage. Although it is still unclear whether the abandonment was conducted by a resident or an outsider, police are optimistic about reaching a conclusion soon.

In similar news, earlier this year, hospital staff at Pattaya Patthamakun Hospital discovered a newborn baby boy abandoned just outside the delivery room. CCTV footage captured a woman leaving the infant, sparking an investigation into her identity.

The baby, nicknamed Nong Ohm by local officials, was later placed under the care of the Bang Lamung Red Cross Association, where he continues to receive medical attention and support.

The investigation is ongoing as they work to uncover the circumstances surrounding this troubling case, reported by the Pattaya News.

