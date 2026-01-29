Man stabbed after alleged sexual request at Ayutthaya Railway Station

An alleged lewd request led to a violent stabbing outside Ayutthaya Railway Station yesterday evening, January 28, leaving the victim severely injured and the perpetrator in police custody.

The altercation reportedly unfolded around 8.30pm near a bridge, roughly 200 metres from the station, when the victim, 38 year old Wirat, who had been drinking alcohol with a friend, approached another man seated nearby.

A confrontation ensued, culminating in the victim sustaining a stab wound beneath his left ribcage. Rescue workers later found Wirat groaning in pain at the station and rushed him to Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Hospital for emergency treatment.

Police from Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Police Station arrested a suspect at the scene, identified as 39 year old Saichon. A search of the area uncovered a trail of blood on the walkway and drug paraphernalia, but the knife allegedly used in the attack has yet to be found.

Saichon claimed he was asked to perform a sexual act and admitted to physically attacking the man, punching and kicking him multiple times in anger. However, he denied stabbing the victim and said he did not know who stabbed the victim.

A security guard at the station confirmed hearing an argument coming from the direction of the bridge before seeing the injured man run toward the station, clutching his side and calling for help.

He added that the suspect followed shortly after, appearing as though he intended to continue the assault, prompting the guard to intervene and detain him.

A local vendor told officers that Saichon was known to sleep under the railway bridge and regularly begged for money from passengers and residents. The vendor also recalled hearing the commotion and seeing the wounded man cry out, “I’ve been stabbed, I can’t breathe,” before collapsing.

Police later conducted a drug test on Saichon, which returned positive. Khaosod reported that he has been charged with drug use, while further charges related to the stabbing are pending, subject to testimony from the victim, who remains in critical condition at this time.

In similar news, just earlier this week, a confrontation allegedly linked to a love triangle turned violent outside a condominium in Samut Prakan, leaving three men injured, with two in critical condition, after a knife attack broke out during the clash.