Man stabbed after alleged sexual request at Ayutthaya Railway Station

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 29, 2026, 9:09 AM
113 2 minutes read
Man stabbed after alleged sexual request at Ayutthaya Railway Station | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod

An alleged lewd request led to a violent stabbing outside Ayutthaya Railway Station yesterday evening, January 28, leaving the victim severely injured and the perpetrator in police custody.

The altercation reportedly unfolded around 8.30pm near a bridge, roughly 200 metres from the station, when the victim, 38 year old Wirat, who had been drinking alcohol with a friend, approached another man seated nearby.

A confrontation ensued, culminating in the victim sustaining a stab wound beneath his left ribcage. Rescue workers later found Wirat groaning in pain at the station and rushed him to Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Hospital for emergency treatment.

Police from Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Police Station arrested a suspect at the scene, identified as 39 year old Saichon. A search of the area uncovered a trail of blood on the walkway and drug paraphernalia, but the knife allegedly used in the attack has yet to be found.

Saichon claimed he was asked to perform a sexual act and admitted to physically attacking the man, punching and kicking him multiple times in anger. However, he denied stabbing the victim and said he did not know who stabbed the victim.

Police arrest suspect at Ayutthaya Railway Station after stabbing incident
Photo via Khaosod

A security guard at the station confirmed hearing an argument coming from the direction of the bridge before seeing the injured man run toward the station, clutching his side and calling for help.

He added that the suspect followed shortly after, appearing as though he intended to continue the assault, prompting the guard to intervene and detain him.

Related Articles

A local vendor told officers that Saichon was known to sleep under the railway bridge and regularly begged for money from passengers and residents. The vendor also recalled hearing the commotion and seeing the wounded man cry out, “I’ve been stabbed, I can’t breathe,” before collapsing.

Police later conducted a drug test on Saichon, which returned positive. Khaosod reported that he has been charged with drug use, while further charges related to the stabbing are pending, subject to testimony from the victim, who remains in critical condition at this time.

In similar news, just earlier this week, a confrontation allegedly linked to a love triangle turned violent outside a condominium in Samut Prakan, leaving three men injured, with two in critical condition, after a knife attack broke out during the clash.

Latest Thailand News
Chinese man runs car over friend and kills him outside Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese man runs car over friend and kills him outside Pattaya hotel

29 seconds ago
Man stabbed after alleged sexual request at Ayutthaya Railway Station | Thaiger Thailand News

Man stabbed after alleged sexual request at Ayutthaya Railway Station

31 minutes ago
Pattaya taxi driver seeks justice after foreign brawl damages rented car | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya taxi driver seeks justice after foreign brawl damages rented car

16 hours ago
Apple AirTag 2 introduced with iOS 26.2.1 support and 50% louder speaker | Thaiger Technology News

Apple AirTag 2 introduced with iOS 26.2.1 support and 50% louder speaker

16 hours ago
Primary school student falls from school building in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Primary school student falls from school building in Samut Prakan

17 hours ago
Thai man escapes death after stray bullets hit pillow while sleeping | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man escapes death after stray bullets hit pillow while sleeping

17 hours ago
Bangkok urges WFH on Jan 29-30 as PM2.5 pollution worsens | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok urges WFH on Jan 29-30 as PM2.5 pollution worsens

18 hours ago
Spanish woman and Thai vendor critically injured in Chiang Mai car crash | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Spanish woman and Thai vendor critically injured in Chiang Mai car crash

18 hours ago
Stranded whale dies in Satun despite rescue attempts from locals | Thaiger Thailand News

Stranded whale dies in Satun despite rescue attempts from locals

18 hours ago
Police bust Thai-Vietnamese mule account gang during Bangkok meetup | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police bust Thai-Vietnamese mule account gang during Bangkok meetup

18 hours ago
Buriram man claims wife left toddler and vanished with aid money | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram man claims wife left toddler and vanished with aid money

19 hours ago
Suspected drunk pickup driver kills father of two in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Suspected drunk pickup driver kills father of two in Chon Buri

19 hours ago
Tearful Chon Buri man drives car into barrier after argument with wife | Thaiger Thailand News

Tearful Chon Buri man drives car into barrier after argument with wife

20 hours ago
Pattaya women report groping and stalking by same motorcyclist | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya women report groping and stalking by same motorcyclist

20 hours ago
Rare great hornbill surprises staff near Khao Yai National Park | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare great hornbill surprises staff near Khao Yai National Park

20 hours ago
Danish man steals land deeds from Chinese victim on Koh Samui | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Danish man steals land deeds from Chinese victim on Koh Samui

22 hours ago
Chon Buri monastic centre raid reveals drug use and explicit content | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri monastic centre raid reveals drug use and explicit content

22 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport denies attempted hijacking after old video sparks panic | Thaiger Bangkok News

Suvarnabhumi Airport denies attempted hijacking after old video sparks panic

22 hours ago
Nakhon Nayok fire spreads near homes, arson suspected | Thaiger Thailand News

Nakhon Nayok fire spreads near homes, arson suspected

23 hours ago
Man seriously injured after crashing through Udon Thani hotel window | Thaiger Thailand News

Man seriously injured after crashing through Udon Thani hotel window

23 hours ago
Pattaya tomboy exposes naked foreigner online after he ignores her warning | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya tomboy exposes naked foreigner online after he ignores her warning

23 hours ago
Bangkok taxi driver filmed harassing family and demanding ID | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok taxi driver filmed harassing family and demanding ID

24 hours ago
Turkish motorcyclist killed in crash with two vans in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Turkish motorcyclist killed in crash with two vans in Phuket

24 hours ago
Bangkok chokes on red-level PM 2.5 smog from massive agricultural burning | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok chokes on red-level PM 2.5 smog from massive agricultural burning

1 day ago
Surat Thani nightclub sparks backlash over contemporary nora dance | Thaiger Thailand News

Surat Thani nightclub sparks backlash over contemporary nora dance

2 days ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 29, 2026, 9:09 AM
113 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.