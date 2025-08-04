Car theft leaves Thai saleswoman devastated, losses over 50,000 baht

A 40 year old saleswoman, Naphisara Monyao, was left devastated when her only car was stolen from a hotel in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya. The thief took the vehicle, along with running shoes and valuables worth 50,000 baht, in just 11 minutes on August 2.

Naphisara, a resident of Ang Thong, shared her ordeal on Facebook, mentioning that her black five-door Toyota Yaris, registration number กฉ 138 Ang Thong, was stolen from a hotel in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya. The car was distinctive with its lack of a rear license plate and a Luang Por Guay talisman on the rear right window. The theft occurred at 11.25pm.

The saleswoman, an avid marathon runner, used her car extensively for work and running events across Thailand. On the night of the incident, she arrived from Nonthaburi to stay at a hotel in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, planning to join friends for a morning run at the local sports stadium. After checking in around 7.40pm, she discovered her car missing at approximately 4.20am the next morning.

Footage from the hotel’s CCTV showed a limping man in a white jacket entering the hotel’s alley around 11.20pm, pretending to talk on the phone. He approached Naphisara’s car, spent three minutes at the rear before entering the driver’s side, starting the car, and driving away towards Wat Yai Chai Mongkhon within 11 minutes.

Naphisara expressed her grief, saying the car was her entire life, not only for work but for attending national marathon events. She lamented the loss of her possessions, including three pairs of running shoes worth 23,700 baht (US$730), various running outfits, her wallet with personal documents, a prepaid fuel card, and other personal items, totalling over 50,000 baht (US$1,540), reported KhaoSod.

The theft has been reported to Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Police Station. The police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspect and have requested public assistance in locating the vehicle or suspect. Information can be reported to the nearest police station or through Facebook.

