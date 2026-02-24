Knives and sickles seen as student fight unfolds on Ayutthaya road

A video of a confrontation in the middle of Rojana road in Ayutthaya involving two groups of students was shared online yesterday, February 23, with the teenagers seen wielding knives and sickles.

The video, shared on Facebook, shows two groups of students in Lam Sai subdistrict, one in school uniforms and shorts with some wearing jackets, and the other in tracksuit bottoms, jackets and black student-style trainers.

The two groups are shown chasing each other on the roadway while armed with knives and sickles, causing alarm among motorists passing through the area.

During the confrontation, additional students on motorcycles arrived, and one was then driven into an opponent, causing the bike to crash. A male student was knocked unconscious and left injured on the road.

A food vendor near the scene said she was at her shop when she saw several motorcycles arrive, with students around the age of 15 to 16 gathering and then fighting in front of her store.

She said she yelled at them to stop, and residents shouted that police were coming, but the students ignored them and kept fighting.

The vendor said one of the students rode a motorcycle into someone, causing the bike to fall and the rider to lose consciousness for a short time. Friends then checked on him, helped him sit up until he regained awareness, and the groups later dispersed.

A witness said clashes like this happen often in the area and questioned why students so young were fighting, adding that while both groups had knives and sticks, they did not seem intent on actually injuring each other.

Wang Noi Police have identified the youths from both groups and have coordinated with schools and parents to bring them in for questioning under legal procedures.

A 16 year old non-formal education student told officers he was riding a motorcycle with friends towards the Phahonyothin Road junction when they spotted students from another school approaching from the opposite side.

He claimed the rival group threw several “ping pong bombs” at them, leading to the fight. His friend then rode a motorcycle into the rival group to make them scatter, but the bike overturned and the driver injured himself. Another friend was slashed on the finger with a knife, he added.

He insisted he did not know what caused the conflict and that the groups ran into each other by chance, reported CH7 News.

Elsewhere, more than 30 students were involved in a brawl at a busy intersection in Kanchanaburi, leaving four injured. CCTV footage shows a group of students arriving on multiple motorcycles, stopping at the junction and brandishing knives.