Buriram man claims wife left toddler and vanished with aid money

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 28, 2026, 2:48 PM
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod

A man from Buriram’s Lahan Sai district claimed on Sunday, January 28, that his wife disappeared with a 5,000 baht aid payment intended for families affected by border conflict, leaving him alone to care for their two year old child.

The incident was brought to public attention through a Facebook post, in which the man shared a photo with his wife and accused her of abandoning their child after receiving government assistance.

The caption expressed frustration by saying, “Took the money and left to enjoy life by yourself, without sparing a thought for whether our child would have milk to drink. You’re horrible.”

Photo via Amarin TV

The 49 year old man, a van driver from Nong Waeng subdistrict, reportedly said that he and his 32 year old partner had been living together for about four years after his previous wife passed away. Although they were never legally married, they had one child together.

He added that they occasionally argued, as most couples do, but insisted the disputes were never violent.

According to his account, the couple had previously received a 5,000 baht aid payment during the first wave of evacuations near the Thai-Cambodian border and had used it jointly for household expenses.

However, during the second evacuation, after his wife collected the new round of aid money, she allegedly disappeared without notice on January 24, leaving their young child in his care.

He suspected that the woman’s family disapproved of their relationship, especially due to his financial struggles and inability to afford a formal wedding. Despite feeling heartbroken, he was more concerned about his child growing up without a mother.

The man said that he was doing his best to raise the child but was struggling to afford necessities such as milk and nappies due to a drop in demand for his van driving services. He added that he would be grateful for any work that could help support his child.

Honekrasae reported that efforts to reach the woman for her side of the story were unsuccessful.

In similar news, a Thai man is appealing for public help to locate his wife, who has been missing for more than two weeks after being last seen boarding a pink taxi in Nonthaburi province.

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.