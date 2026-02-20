Pattaya locals and officials discuss issues in Walking Street forum

Residents and business operators in the Pattaya Walking Street community met city officials yesterday, February 19, to raise concerns and propose improvements for Pattaya City’s 2026 community plan.

The meeting focused on issues affecting daily order, the tourism atmosphere and long-term development. It was organised by Pattaya City’s community development section under the Community Development and Career Promotion Division, Social Development Office, as part of the city’s public forum programme.

Deputy Mayor Krisana Boonsawat chaired the session, with Deputy Mayor Damrongkiat Phinitchakan, District 4 council members and agency representatives also attending.

Participating agencies included Bang Lamung district officials, Pattaya City Police Station, the Provincial Electricity Authority, the Provincial Waterworks Authority, and Immigration Police.

The Walking Street community was represented by community president Sukkarat Kanlara, alongside local entrepreneurs and residents.

During the forum, participants outlined proposals to develop Pattaya Walking Street into a sustainable, world-class tourist destination, while also flagging several issues.

One concern was traffic and access around Soi 14 to Soi 16, where motorbikes were reported to be parked in a way that blocks entry and exit. Police said they would enforce the law more seriously, adding that vehicles found parked in violation would be towed immediately.

Siam Chon News reported that residents also raised complaints about the smell of cannabis, saying it could affect the area’s overall atmosphere.

Another concern was the use of children to sell flowers in the area, which participants said was inappropriate and could affect the tourism image. Immigration Police said they have been working with other agencies on continued enforcement.

A further concern involved shop signs protruding into the roadway along Pattaya Second Road, with residents warning that this could obstruct access during emergencies. Officials said they would urgently plan measures to regulate the issue.

Participants also called for clearer waste collection arrangements after venues close, including designated drop-off points and fixed collection times. They additionally asked for clarity on the use of footpath space, particularly in front of shops, for events and festivals.

Pattaya City said the 2026 consultations cover all 42 communities and aim to gather public input on services and local issues, from utilities and waste to roads, traffic, CCTV, safety, health and jobs, to support targeted fixes and improve quality of life. In separate Walking Street news, a Russian man was found with a serious head injury on Pattaya Walking Street after reportedly being assaulted by a group of unidentified individuals. Rescue workers asked the man for details about the assault, but the man was too intoxicated to communicate effectively.