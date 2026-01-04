Overloaded landfill prompts urgent waste crisis review in Phatthalung

Phatthalung authorities have launched an urgent review to address what officials describe as a growing waste management crisis, after inspections revealed severe environmental damage linked to an overloaded municipal landfill.

The move follows a site visit to the province’s main dumpsite, which covers approximately 95 rai and currently receives more than 100 tonnes of waste per day. Officials warned that the volume continues to rise, worsening its impact on nearby communities.

The inspection was led by the Phatthalung governor alongside local district and municipal officials. They found that polluted runoff from the landfill has been flowing into Klong Wang Pib before reaching Songkhla Lake, contributing to water degradation and harming aquatic plants and fish populations.

Authorities said communities that rely on the lake for fishing have already been affected, raising concerns over livelihoods and long-term environmental damage.

The governor said the situation reflects a broader challenge facing provincial waste management systems, stressing that existing disposal methods are no longer sustainable. He called on relevant state agencies to urgently propose practical and long-term solutions to manage waste more effectively.

One option under consideration is the development of a waste-to-energy power plant. Officials said such a project would require a comprehensive feasibility and environmental impact study before any decisions are made.

Local authorities acknowledged that without intervention, the landfill will continue to pose risks to public health, ecosystems, and water sources. They added that short-term mitigation measures may be needed while longer-term solutions are evaluated.

The Phatthalung case comes amid wider national concerns over waste disposal and environmental management, particularly in provinces where landfill capacity is reaching its limits.

Officials said further discussions will be held with environmental agencies and local administrations to determine the next steps, with an emphasis on sustainable waste treatment and reducing the burden on existing landfill sites, according to Bangkok Post.