Phone charger dispute sparks fight between taxi driver and passenger

February 20, 2026, 2:05 PM
A Thai app-based taxi driver and a passenger were involved in a physical altercation during a trip after an argument over a phone charger.

The passenger, identified only as Rose, posted a video of the dispute on Facebook yesterday, February 19. In her post, she admitted she used violence against the female driver and challenged the driver to report the assault to police.

Rose said she asked to borrow a phone charger because she feared her phone battery would run out and she would be unable to pay the fare. She claimed the driver refused to let her charge the phone and told her to get out of the car, alleging Rose behaved inappropriately.

Rose said the driver provided poor service and became angry while helping load her 20-kilogramme luggage into the boot. Rose said she thanked the driver, but the driver complained that she should have requested assistance from the beginning.

In the footage, the two women are seen arguing inside the vehicle. Rose repeatedly asked the driver to explain why she was being forced to leave, saying she had only requested a Type-C phone charger.

The driver responded that Rose had unpleasant behaviour and said she no longer wanted to provide the service. Rose demanded the driver remove her face mask, but the driver refused and began filming Rose. A physical confrontation followed.

The driver was seen making a call to the police and trying to recount the argument to the officers in the hope that they would intervene. However, the altercation prevented her from doing so.

Rose alleged the driver then tried to strike her with a water bottle, prompting Rose to attack her, as seen in the video. Rose also said she hurried to get out of the vehicle and left behind a bag containing Taiwanese money worth about 55,000 baht, and demanded it be returned.

Rose later posted an update on her Facebook account saying she met the driver at a police station and they resolved the dispute, describing it as a misunderstanding.

However, Rose said her bag and cash were not with the driver and she was awaiting the outcome of a police investigation into the missing valuables.

