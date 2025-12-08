Cow herder causes chaos at bakery in Bang Lamung

A 39 year old bakery owner in Bang Lamung, Chonburi, filed a police report after a local cow herder had a violent outburst outside his shop with a sharp weapon.

The incident occurred last night, December 7, in Soi Phonprapha Nimit 1, Nongprue sub-district. Athit Chomsawat, owner of the bakery, filed the complaint with Nongprue Police Station at 11.36pm, reporting the incident to Pol. Lt. Suphakit Kasudom.

Athit said he had never argued with the man before. The trouble started when loud shouting echoed from the back of the alley. Athit stepped outside to check, and that’s when the man allegedly began shouting abuse.

Athit told reporters that he accidentally made eye contact with the man, who screamed and exposed himself. The confrontation escalated quickly.

Fearing for the safety of children and customers inside, Athit locked the metal gate to the bakery.

The herder then allegedly moved to the front of the shop, continued shouting threats, and began throwing rocks over the fence. Athit said he contacted the suspect’s relatives, who admitted the man frequently caused problems and advised him to call the 191 police emergency line.

Athit then called police, but no officers arrived at the scene. Only the suspect’s older brother came, calmed him briefly, and caused him to leave. But once the brother left, the herder returned and continued his threats.

The Pattaya News reported that during the second confrontation, the man allegedly stabbed a sharp object through the metal gate while yelling at customers. Athit said the man threatened to take out anyone who parked in his way again.

Athit collected CCTV footage and filed a formal complaint the next day. He also submitted the video evidence to the police. He added that he wants the police to do something before anyone gets hurt.

Nongprue police confirmed they have received the complaint and are investigating. No arrests have been made at this time.

In related news, a 71 year old retired police officer allegedly disturbed neighbours in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok by feeding pigeons, urinating into neighbours’ gardens, splashing water on public roads, shining lights into homes, and exposing himself.