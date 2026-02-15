Thai police replace fines with flowers for Valentine’s Day

Checkpoint with a difference on Valentine’s morning

Published: February 15, 2026, 10:05 AM
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Yesterday, on February 14 at 10.30am, Police Colonel Phattana Ropru, head of Don Hua Lo Police Station, together with traffic police officers, set up a checkpoint on Don Hua Lo–Thong Khung Road in front of the Don Hua Lo Municipality in Mueang district, Chon Buri.

The operation was carried out as part of routine efforts to maintain traffic discipline and road safety. Officers specifically focused on motorists who were driving without helmets or failing to wear seatbelts, aiming to reinforce compliance with traffic regulations.

At first, many residents felt uneasy when they were asked to stop. Seeing uniformed officers and a checkpoint during the morning hours naturally led to concerns about potential fines. Some drivers admitted they were worried about facing costly penalties for traffic violations.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

However, the atmosphere quickly shifted from tension to surprise when motorists discovered that the officers were not issuing fines. Instead, they were participating in the ‘Because We Care’ initiative, marking Valentine’s Day by handing out roses.

The unexpected gesture transformed apprehension into smiles. Receiving flowers in place of penalties brought visible joy to drivers and passengers alike. Community members expressed appreciation for the thoughtful approach, describing it as both heartwarming and memorable.

One resident shared that what began as anxiety about being fined turned into relief and gratitude upon learning about the campaign.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The rose served not only as a symbol of Valentine’s Day but also as a gentle reminder to prioritise safety by wearing helmets and fastening seatbelts to avoid future infractions.

Police Colonel Phattana explained that the initiative forms part of a broader national police campaign to raise awareness about the Traffic Act. Rather than relying solely on punishment, the project encourages responsible driving habits through positive reinforcement.

By replacing fines with flowers on the day of love, officers hoped to foster goodwill, strengthen community trust, and inspire greater responsibility among motorists while spreading happiness throughout the local area, as reported by KhaoSod.

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

