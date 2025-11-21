Drunk Russian man injured in Walking Street attack, flips off rescuer

A Russian man was found with a serious head injury on Pattaya’s Walking Street in the early hours of yesterday, November 20, after reportedly being assaulted by a group of unidentified individuals.

Emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Dhammastan Foundation arrived at the scene around 3.36am and found the 27 year old Russian national sitting on the pavement, bleeding heavily from the head.

While administering first aid, the team asked the man for details about the assault and the identities of the attackers. However, he was heavily intoxicated and unable to communicate effectively.

Siam Chon News reported that the Russian man even raised his middle finger at a Thai motorcycle taxi driver who had contacted rescuers to provide assistance.

The taxi driver told the media that he had not witnessed the assault. He only saw the man staggering on the street before collapsing and subsequently called the rescue team.

The injured man was transported to the hospital and advised to visit Mueang Pattaya Police Station the following morning to file an official complaint and request a review of CCTV footage.

The incident drew criticism from many Thai netizens, who condemned the Russian man for insulting the taxi driver and suggested his behaviour contributed to the assault.

One Thai woman commented that the Russian man was attacked by four to five trans women outside a bar on Walking Street, who reportedly struck him repeatedly with their heels. She added that the foreigner was drunk and instigated the fight, though she did not specify the motive for the assault.

This is not the first altercation involving Russian nationals on Pattaya Walking Street. In June, a group of four Russian teenagers reportedly clashed with Thai rappers after allegedly provoking the encounter by behaving aggressively and exposing themselves.