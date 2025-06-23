Cambodian motorbikes blocked at border in retaliation over fuel ban

Thai authorities today, June 23, imposed an immediate ban on Cambodian-registered motorbikes and modified vehicles entering the kingdom through the Ban Khlong Luek permanent border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province.

The move comes in response to Cambodia’s recent decision to halt the import of fuel and gas from Thailand. Effective from 5am, the Thai military’s Burapha Task Force ordered strict enforcement at the crossing, resulting in a complete absence of Cambodian workers usually seen queuing on motorbikes, sidecars, and tuk-tuks to cross into Thailand’s Rong Kluea Market.

Thai forces expanded their border security measures to maintain maximum safety and curb illegal activities. The restrictions extend across multiple crossings: Ban Khlong Luek, the Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge at Ban Nong Ian–Stung Bot, Ban Khao Din, and the relaxed trade points at Ban Ta Phraya and Ban Nong Prue.

When the Cambodian side of the border opened around 9am, Thai officials quickly intercepted vehicles attempting to enter, causing confusion among many Cambodian workers.

Cambodian authorities claimed they were not informed in advance about Thailand’s sudden crackdown. Several frustrated workers argued they needed their vehicles to handle customs procedures, warning of potential fines if left incomplete.

Despite the confusion, Thai and Cambodian border officials held calm negotiations. Both sides agreed that while motorbikes, tuk-tuks, and carts are now barred from entering Thailand, workers may still park their vehicles on the Cambodian side and cross on foot as usual, as reported by The Standard.

By late this morning, the situation had largely stabilised, but tight surveillance remained in place on both sides of the border. As of now, Thai officials have not announced any timeline for easing the restrictions.

