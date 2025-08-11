Unexploded Cambodian rockets found in Surin fields after evacuation

Residents of Surin province, who recently returned home following an evacuation order, discovered four unexploded BM-21 rockets. The rockets, originating from Cambodia, were found in Kab Choeng district, partially buried in fields and forests. The public has been warned to avoid the area.

Upon the return of residents, they inspected their farmland and sugar cane fields, uncovering the rockets. The local subdistrict administrative organisation in Dan, along with the Surin provincial police’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, has cordoned off the area to prevent entry until the ordnance is safely disposed of.

Sirichai Tantirattananon, the mayor of Dan subdistrict, explained that the visible rockets landed on the ground with their tails embedded, leaving the nose pointing upwards like bamboo shoots.

A survey in Dan subdistrict revealed nearly 40 BM-21 rockets, and it is suspected that more unexploded ordnance remains undiscovered in the area, reported KhaoSod.

Residents have been advised to monitor their fields for any ground depressions or unexploded objects and to mark these areas for further inspection by the EOD team, ensuring safety and thorough clearance of the region.

In similar news, Thai officials are actively searching for BM-21 rockets fired from Cambodia into Thailand, with some potentially still hidden. Residents have noticed unusual signs in fields, raising concerns that rain may cover these remnants with soil, making them harder to detect.

As of August 3, despite the end of the military clash between Thai and Cambodian forces, government agencies are still restricting some evacuees from returning due to the ongoing presence of Cambodian troops near the border.

Meanwhile, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team continues thorough inspections in suspected areas where BM-21 rocket debris might have landed. So far, nearly all rockets have been successfully recovered from affected villages.