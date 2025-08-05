Thai Air Force denies Cambodia’s MK-84 bomb purchase claims

Thailand pushes back against rumours fueling international unease

Bright Choomanee
Picture courtesy of Bangkokbiznews

The Royal Thai Air Force has refuted Cambodia’s claims of purchasing MK-84 bombs from Israel, suggesting that a neutral third party should verify the allegations. They emphasised that their operations comply with international laws and humanitarian principles, along with the right to self-defence.

Today, August 5, Heng Ratana, director of the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC), alleged that the MK-84 bombs discovered were not old and speculated that Thailand might have acquired them from Israel. In response, a source from the Royal Thai Air Force clarified that they have not purchased bombs from the mentioned source.

The Royal Thai Air Force explained that their procurement of military equipment is conducted solely with certified allies through established defence cooperation. They insisted that any verification should be carried out by an impartial third party.

Moreover, they highlighted that Thailand’s air operations are conducted under the right to self-defence, as per Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, strictly adhering to international humanitarian laws and rightful self-defence principles, reported KhaoSod.

The Air Force urged all parties to rely on technically verified information from neutral organisations to avoid misinformation during these sensitive times.

In similar news, on July 31, the Royal Thai Air Force issued a statement clarifying that the recently discovered 2,000-pound MK-84 bomb found in Cambodia has no connection to any Thai military operations or airstrikes targeting Cambodian forces.

The bomb, which appeared heavily rusted and aged, was reportedly unearthed from beneath a residential area. It is a type of ordnance commonly used by Western countries.

The clarification came after Heng Ratana, Director of the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAA), shared images of the recovered bomb on Facebook, prompting public speculation. Air Chief Marshal Prapas Sonjaidee, spokesperson for the Thai Air Force, responded directly to the post, denying any involvement.

