Thai minister defends Singaporean politician over border dispute comments

Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Minister confirmed that his Singaporean counterpart had no intention of criticising the leadership of any politicians following comments made about a border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia at the 17th ASEAN and Asia Forum (AAF).

The 17th AAF was hosted by the Singapore Institute of International Affairs on August 5. During the event, Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Vivian Balakrishnan, shared his views on the ongoing tensions over territorial issues between Thailand and Cambodia.

Balakrishnan described the conflict between the two countries as “a major setback.” According to Nation Thailand, the minister stated…

“There’s no need to put lipstick on this. This is a setback, a major setback, not just for peace and stability, but for credibility in ASEAN.”

He stressed that countries in the region have long lived with unresolved border disputes, but said such issues should not inevitably lead to violence.

“The fact that violence occurs is a failure of diplomacy and is arguably compounded when leadership is hamstrung,” he added.

Balakrishnan suggested that resolving disputes requires domestic stability first, saying…

“If your home front is not settled, it is very difficult to conduct economic or diplomatic policy.”

His remarks drew criticism online, particularly among Thai social media users, some of whom interpreted them as questioning the leadership of certain Thai politicians.

Yesterday, Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Maris Sangiampongsa, spoke to the media to clarify the matter. He said he had been concerned about the comments from the start, but understood that remarks on sensitive issues can often lead to misunderstandings, which in turn may be exploited for political purposes.

Maris revealed that he had spoken with Balakrishnan by phone to express his concerns. According to Maris, the Singaporean minister acknowledged the matter and allowed him to clarify it on his behalf.

“Balakrishnan did not intend to question anyone’s leadership. He simply said he wanted to see diplomacy working at its best. Diplomacy can only solve problems if it is balanced. When leadership is hindered by any factor, it complicates the process,” Maris said.

He emphasised that the Singaporean minister’s intention was not to criticise political leadership, but to point out that problems are more easily solved when leaders are able to work to their full potential.