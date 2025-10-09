Vendors plead for peace as border tensions crush Surin trade (video)

A meat vendor in the northeast province of Surin has called for military help as ongoing border unrest with Cambodia causes business losses and keeps tourists and buyers away.

The area, famous for its fresh and sun-dried meat market near the Hin Khon intersection along the Thai-Cambodian border, has been paralysed by tensions for more than three months.

Supansa, owner of Ae Fresh Meat, revealed that her sales have plummeted by a staggering 80 to 90% since the unrest began.

“Before, we earned more than 20,000 baht daily from Cambodian customers alone. Now, it’s only a few thousand if we’re lucky.”

Roughly 80 to 90% of her customer base came from Cambodia, with many travellers stopping to buy meat while passing through to Surin city for errands or medical care. But since tensions flared, those vital cross-border visits have stopped.

Supansa and fellow vendors are now struggling to pay monthly bills, meet debt repayments, and avoid repossession of their vehicles.

“Some of us have already lost our trucks. We just can’t keep up.”

The uncertainty has left shopkeepers reluctant to restock. Rumours of escalating conflict, such as claims tomorrow, October 10, that Cambodian forces were planning aggression, have only intensified fears.

“We’re afraid the conflict might drag on for generations.”

She expressed support for constructing a permanent border fence if it would prevent future incursions and help restore peace.

“If a fence brings safety and stability, we’ll gladly accept it. At least we could plan our lives again.”

Many vendors have scaled back their operations, ordering less meat and relying solely on Thai customers, who represent a small fraction of their usual traffic.

“We’ve built our lives around border trade. Without it, we’re lost.”

With livelihoods on the line, locals are urging officials, particularly military officials, to step in and de-escalate the situation before it worsens, reported KhaoSod.

“This market used to thrive. Now, it’s like a ghost town. We just want tourists and customers back.”

Calls are growing louder for both Thai and Cambodian officials to negotiate a swift and peaceful resolution, before the region’s economy suffers irreversible damage.