Car scam duo linked to southern Thailand bomb network

Two men arrested for selling used cars with fake licence plates and forged documents have been linked to a high-stakes crime ring supplying vehicles to car-bombers in Thailand’s Deep South, according to police.

In a sweeping raid yesterday, July 22, more than 50 officers from the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) stormed 14 locations across Nakhon Pathom and Bangkok in pursuit of 48 year old Passawat Yindee and 30 year old Thirawit Kingkaew. Both men were arrested separately: Passawat in Mueang district of Nakhon Pathom, and Thirawit in Nong Chok, Bangkok.

CSD Commander Police Major General Wittaya Sriprasertphap confirmed today that officers seized 41 items of evidence during the operation, including mobile phones, vehicles, counterfeit licence plates, and fake car registration documents.

The bust followed an alert from highway police, who flagged a BMW using counterfeit plates via an automatic licence plate recognition system.

The car led investigators to a Facebook page เฮียอ๊อด (Hia Odd), which was openly advertising used vehicles and forged documentation online.

Digging deeper, police discovered that the operation wasn’t just a dodgy side hustle—it was a full-blown criminal enterprise. The suspects allegedly supplied vehicles with fake identities that were later used in criminal activity, including a pickup truck seized in a foiled car bombing in the southern provinces.

“Further investigation revealed the illegal operation was connected to national-level crimes,” said Pol. Maj. Gen. Wittaya. “This includes vehicles used in serious incidents in the south.”

Thirawit reportedly confessed to producing and selling fake registration books and licence plates, claiming he earned nearly 1 million baht annually. Passawat allegedly ran sales through Facebook pages เฮียอ๊อด and เสี่ยบัง ยอดแหลม (Sia-Bung Yodlaem), charging between 2,000 and 5,000 baht per vehicle, and 200 to 300 baht for each document.

Police estimate the network’s earnings exceed 200 million baht a year, with more suspects expected to face charges as the investigation expands, reported Bangkok Post.

“The operation is still ongoing, and search warrants have been issued for additional suspects involved,” police said.

As investigators work to unravel the full scope of the network, the case has sparked alarm over how easily fake vehicles can be funnelled into some of the country’s most dangerous insurgency zones.