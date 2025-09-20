Phuket-bound IndiGo flight diverted after bomb threat

Passengers evacuated as security teams search aircraft in Chennai

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 20, 2025
168 1 minute read
Phuket-bound IndiGo flight diverted after bomb threat | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Lokmat Times

An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Phuket was diverted to Chennai, India after a bomb threat claimed explosives were onboard, prompting a full security response.

The aircraft, carrying 176 passengers and six crew members, had taken off from Mumbai yesterday, September 19, before the scare unfolded. Midway through the journey, Mumbai airport staff received a call from an unidentified person who claimed that explosives were hidden inside the aircraft’s lavatory. The caller warned that the plane would explode mid-air before abruptly hanging up.

Mumbai airport officials immediately relayed the threat to Chennai Air Traffic Control, prompting the flight to divert. The Airbus landed safely at Chennai airport at 7.20pm, where emergency protocols swung into action.

Phuket-bound IndiGo flight diverted after bomb threat | News by Thaiger
Photo of Chennai Airport courtesy of Curly Tales

All passengers were swiftly evacuated and escorted to waiting areas inside the terminal while security forces surrounded the plane. Bomb disposal squads, along with commando units and airport security teams, carried out extensive searches of the aircraft.

So far, officials have confirmed that no suspicious items were found, and the incident is now suspected to be a hoax.

“Comprehensive checks are still underway, but initial inspections suggest this was a false alarm.”

The mid-air diversion caused delays for passengers, many of whom were left shaken by the ordeal. Airport officials confirmed that the flight will only be cleared to resume its journey to Phuket once exhaustive security checks are completed.

Related Articles
Phuket-bound IndiGo flight diverted after bomb threat | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of myholidays

Incidents of hoax bomb threats have become a growing concern for Indian aviation officials, as they not only disrupt flight schedules but also pose serious risks by triggering emergency responses. Each threat, whether genuine or not, requires full-scale intervention involving multiple agencies.

While no injuries were reported in yesterday’s scare, the episode has once again highlighted the vulnerability of commercial flights to anonymous threats. The caller behind the hoax has yet to be identified, but investigations are underway to track the source of the call, reported DT Next.

Latest Thailand News
Samut Prakan truck mishap triggers domino crash of 10 cars (video) | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Samut Prakan truck mishap triggers domino crash of 10 cars (video)

1 minute ago
Phuket-bound IndiGo flight diverted after bomb threat | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket-bound IndiGo flight diverted after bomb threat

1 hour ago
Thai army slams Hun Manet over false border dispute claims (video) | Thaiger Politics News

Thai army slams Hun Manet over false border dispute claims (video)

2 hours ago
12 year old boy hurt after motorbike smashes into wall in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

12 year old boy hurt after motorbike smashes into wall in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Bogus dentist arrested after treating 1,000 patients in Rayong | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Bogus dentist arrested after treating 1,000 patients in Rayong

3 hours ago
Central Thailand monk probed over funds and woman scandal | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Central Thailand monk probed over funds and woman scandal

3 hours ago
Phuket ramps up rehab plan in fresh anti-drug crackdown | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket ramps up rehab plan in fresh anti-drug crackdown

3 hours ago
Knife fight at Bangkok university concert leaves several injured (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Knife fight at Bangkok university concert leaves several injured (video)

3 hours ago
Indian man plunges to death from Pattaya hotel balcony | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man plunges to death from Pattaya hotel balcony

4 hours ago
Thailand braces for floods and heavy rains amid monsoon trough | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for floods and heavy rains amid monsoon trough

4 hours ago
Thai king endorses Anutin’s new Cabinet of 36 ministers | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai king endorses Anutin’s new Cabinet of 36 ministers

21 hours ago
Chinese fugitive caught in Phuket after 272-day overstay | Thaiger Phuket News

Chinese fugitive caught in Phuket after 272-day overstay

22 hours ago
Pensioner’s 1 million baht scam foiled in central Thailand (video) | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Pensioner’s 1 million baht scam foiled in central Thailand (video)

22 hours ago
Child with special needs found dead in Hat Yai canal | Thaiger South Thailand News

Child with special needs found dead in Hat Yai canal

23 hours ago
Thailand finance chief vows to steady baht, probe gold trade | Thaiger Business News

Thailand finance chief vows to steady baht, probe gold trade

23 hours ago
Pattaya cannabis vendor claims highway police extorted cash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya cannabis vendor claims highway police extorted cash

24 hours ago
4 Brits arrested after robbing American lawyer in Phuket heist | Thaiger Phuket News

4 Brits arrested after robbing American lawyer in Phuket heist

1 day ago
Northern Thailand machete attack leaves teen with severed wrist (video) | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Northern Thailand machete attack leaves teen with severed wrist (video)

1 day ago
Bangkok steps up plans for 2025 SEA Games spectacle | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok steps up plans for 2025 SEA Games spectacle

1 day ago
How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets | Thaiger Finance

How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets

1 day ago
Thai AirAsia X unveils 3 new routes for December takeoff | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai AirAsia X unveils 3 new routes for December takeoff

1 day ago
American tourist rammed off bike and robbed in Phuket attack | Thaiger Phuket News

American tourist rammed off bike and robbed in Phuket attack

1 day ago
Bang Lamung trains 150 volunteers for disaster response | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bang Lamung trains 150 volunteers for disaster response

1 day ago
Pheu Thai hints at Thaksin’s son-in-law for PM race | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai hints at Thaksin’s son-in-law for PM race

1 day ago
Taxi turf war erupts as Phuket drivers block cruise cab | Thaiger Phuket News

Taxi turf war erupts as Phuket drivers block cruise cab

1 day ago
Aviation NewsCrime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 20, 2025
168 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.