Car bomb rips through Narathiwat checkpoint, 1 injured

Suspected militants fled on a motorbike after crashing a bomb-rigged Toyota Yaris into sandbags

August 21, 2025
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod English Facebook

Terror returned to Thailand’s Deep South last night when a car bomb exploded at a security checkpoint in Narathiwat’s Tak Bai district, injuring a defence volunteer and triggering a brief gun battle.

The attack unfolded at around 8.15pm yesterday, August 20, in Sala Mai subdistrict, where local volunteers were manning a regular security post.

According to police reports, the explosion occurred moments after a black Toyota Yaris slammed into a pile of sandbags set up at the roadside checkpoint. The impact was followed by a powerful blast, believed to have come from an improvised device hidden inside the vehicle.

Initial investigations suggest the Yaris had been fitted with fake licence plates to avoid detection.

Shortly after the crash, two suspects were spotted fleeing the scene on a motorcycle. Security personnel opened fire as the suspects disappeared into the darkness, but there were no reported casualties from the exchange.

One defence volunteer suffered minor injuries, including hearing loss from the force of the explosion. He was treated at a nearby hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

The explosion left debris scattered across the checkpoint, and officers have cordoned off the area for forensic analysis. Bomb disposal teams were deployed to ensure no secondary devices were present.

While no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, local officials believe it may be linked to ongoing insurgent activity in Thailand’s southern border provinces. Similar tactics, including the use of motorbike lookouts and car bombs, have been deployed in the region in the past.

Security has since been heightened across Tak Bai and surrounding districts, with additional checkpoints and patrols ordered to deter further attacks, reported Bangkok Post.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses as part of an ongoing investigation to identify and apprehend the suspects.

Officers urge residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity, as efforts continue to restore calm to the troubled region.

