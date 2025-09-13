Bangkok bomb scare defused after vest turns out to be weights

A man wearing a suspicious vest sparked a bomb scare in a Bangkok district, prompting a police response before it was revealed to be workout gear.

The incident unfolded yesterday morning, September 12, after a concerned citizen reported a man wearing a tactical-looking vest filled with items that resembled explosives. The tip-off prompted a swift response from the Bang Bon District Civil Defence Volunteer Centre, who teamed up with local police to investigate the potential threat.

According to a post on the อปพร.เขตบางบอน Facebook page, emergency volunteers and officers quickly located the man in question: a 60 year old man dressed in a black vest with several bulky pouches.

Initial concerns about possible explosives were put to rest when the man calmly explained that the items were sandbags, not bombs. Weighing around 20 kilogrammes, the vest is part of his daily fitness regimen and is used to add resistance during morning walks.

Residents later confirmed that the man is well known in the area for his unique fitness attire, and that he poses no threat. He reportedly offered a sincere apology for any confusion or concern his vest may have caused.

“It’s just part of my exercise gear.”

Police believe the initial report likely came from someone unfamiliar with the man’s routine who simply mistook the vest and its pouches for something more dangerous.

Officials on the scene praised the vigilance of the public while also urging residents to stay calm and report anything genuinely suspicious, Bangkok Post reported.

The Facebook post thanked the community for being observant and proactive, while clarifying that the suspicious-looking gear was nothing more than harmless exercise equipment.

No charges were filed, and the man was allowed to go on his way, presumably a little lighter, and now with a story to tell.

