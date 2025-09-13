Bangkok bomb scare defused after vest turns out to be weights

Police find no threat after public tip-off about unusual attire

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal20 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 13, 2025
61 1 minute read
Bangkok bomb scare defused after vest turns out to be weights | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of อปพร.เขตบางบอน Facebook page

A man wearing a suspicious vest sparked a bomb scare in a Bangkok district, prompting a police response before it was revealed to be workout gear.

The incident unfolded yesterday morning, September 12, after a concerned citizen reported a man wearing a tactical-looking vest filled with items that resembled explosives. The tip-off prompted a swift response from the Bang Bon District Civil Defence Volunteer Centre, who teamed up with local police to investigate the potential threat.

According to a post on the อปพร.เขตบางบอน Facebook page, emergency volunteers and officers quickly located the man in question: a 60 year old man dressed in a black vest with several bulky pouches.

Bangkok bomb scare defused after vest turns out to be weights | News by Thaiger

Initial concerns about possible explosives were put to rest when the man calmly explained that the items were sandbags, not bombs. Weighing around 20 kilogrammes, the vest is part of his daily fitness regimen and is used to add resistance during morning walks.

Residents later confirmed that the man is well known in the area for his unique fitness attire, and that he poses no threat. He reportedly offered a sincere apology for any confusion or concern his vest may have caused.

“It’s just part of my exercise gear.”

Related Articles

Bangkok bomb scare defused after vest turns out to be weights | News by Thaiger

Police believe the initial report likely came from someone unfamiliar with the man’s routine who simply mistook the vest and its pouches for something more dangerous.

Officials on the scene praised the vigilance of the public while also urging residents to stay calm and report anything genuinely suspicious, Bangkok Post reported.

Bangkok bomb scare defused after vest turns out to be weights | News by Thaiger

The Facebook post thanked the community for being observant and proactive, while clarifying that the suspicious-looking gear was nothing more than harmless exercise equipment.

No charges were filed, and the man was allowed to go on his way, presumably a little lighter, and now with a story to tell.

In similar news, in July, Phuket police were instructed to locate and remove abandoned cars and motorbikes amid fears they could conceal explosives. The order was issued during a high-level security meeting led by Governor Sophon Suwannarat, following concerns that unattended vehicles near public areas may pose a serious security risk.

Latest Thailand News
Man caught filming up skirt plunges from Nonthaburi mall | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Man caught filming up skirt plunges from Nonthaburi mall

39 seconds ago
Bangkok bomb scare defused after vest turns out to be weights | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok bomb scare defused after vest turns out to be weights

20 minutes ago
Thai Democrat Party leader quits over health and party loyalty row | Thaiger Politics News

Thai Democrat Party leader quits over health and party loyalty row

41 minutes ago
Indian tourists flee after Pattaya crash leaves 2 women hurt | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourists flee after Pattaya crash leaves 2 women hurt

1 hour ago
Phuket’s long-awaited boat taxi project finally sets sail | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s long-awaited boat taxi project finally sets sail

1 hour ago
Heavy downpours batter 35 Thai provinces, Bangkok on alert | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy downpours batter 35 Thai provinces, Bangkok on alert

2 hours ago
Thai pilots take flight over foreign hires on local routes | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai pilots take flight over foreign hires on local routes

18 hours ago
Thai motorcyclist dies after dodging sudden lane change by another rider | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai motorcyclist dies after dodging sudden lane change by another rider

19 hours ago
Thailand urged to tighten rules on cosy inmate detentions | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand urged to tighten rules on cosy inmate detentions

19 hours ago
Thailand’s top expat havens: Cost of living in 5 Provinces [2025] | Thaiger Property News

Thailand’s top expat havens: Cost of living in 5 Provinces [2025]

19 hours ago
5-million-baht fireworks boost to supercharge Pattaya festival | Thaiger Pattaya News

5-million-baht fireworks boost to supercharge Pattaya festival

19 hours ago
Thai man steals gold ring hoping for prison life over freedom | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man steals gold ring hoping for prison life over freedom

20 hours ago
British expat reveals retirement costs in Thailand, sparking relocation dreams | Thaiger Expats

British expat reveals retirement costs in Thailand, sparking relocation dreams

20 hours ago
Man found dead in Phuket dorm after family argument | Thaiger Phuket News

Man found dead in Phuket dorm after family argument

20 hours ago
Bangkok police seize 5.45m meth pills worth 200 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok police seize 5.45m meth pills worth 200 million baht

20 hours ago
Court demands 3 referendums for new Thai Constitution | Thaiger Politics News

Court demands 3 referendums for new Thai Constitution

20 hours ago
Thalang cracks down on illegal claw machines in malls | Thaiger Phuket News

Thalang cracks down on illegal claw machines in malls

21 hours ago
Hero shopper takes down thief at Bangkok Big C (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Hero shopper takes down thief at Bangkok Big C (video)

21 hours ago
British YouTuber and netizens blast BBC’s Thailand dark side documentary | Thaiger Thailand News

British YouTuber and netizens blast BBC’s Thailand dark side documentary

22 hours ago
Lottery fever: Tarantula picks lucky number for upcoming draw | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lottery fever: Tarantula picks lucky number for upcoming draw

22 hours ago
Wild animal zone shut down after fatal lion attack at zoo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Wild animal zone shut down after fatal lion attack at zoo

23 hours ago
Thai businesswoman swindled out of 159 million baht in stock trading scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai businesswoman swindled out of 159 million baht in stock trading scam

24 hours ago
British man slashed in Pattaya condo by trans escort gang | Thaiger Pattaya News

British man slashed in Pattaya condo by trans escort gang

24 hours ago
Drunk Thai man beats neighbour’s puppy to death in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Drunk Thai man beats neighbour’s puppy to death in Bangkok

1 day ago
Thaksin starts prison life with Covid quarantine and calm | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thaksin starts prison life with Covid quarantine and calm

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal20 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 13, 2025
61 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.