Thai Air Force denies link to old bomb found in Cambodia

Today, July 31, the Royal Thai Air Force clarified that the MK-84 bomb, weighing 2,000 pounds, recently discovered in Cambodia, is not linked to any Thai Air Force operations targeting Cambodian military sites.

The bomb, showing signs of rust and age, appears to have been unearthed from beneath a residential area and is commonly used by Western nations.

Air Force spokesperson, Air Chief Marshal Prapas Sonjaidee, addressed the issue following a Facebook post by Heng Ratana, Director of the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAA). Ratana’s post included images of the bomb, which had been excavated in Cambodia.

Prapas noted that the bomb‘s condition suggests it is old and was likely buried under a residential area, making it improbable that it was involved in recent air operations, reported KhaoSod.

“The rusted state of the bomb indicates it does not belong to the Thai Air Force, as our arsenal consists of new and well-maintained bombs without such rust.

Based on its approximate circumference and length, it is likely a Western-made aerial bomb, weighing 2,000 pounds, commonly used. The bomb’s depth and horizontal position suggest it was not dropped from an aircraft,” stated Air Chief Marshal Prapas.

In similar news, on July 28, Police Major General Narongsak Promtha, Commander of the Buriram Provincial Police, oversaw the explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) unit as they responded to a BM-21 rocket launched from Cambodia that struck a home in Ban Kruat district, Buriram province.

The rocket crashed through the roof of 64 year old Sengiam Tuprawon’s residence, creating a hole around 40 centimetres wide before embedding itself roughly five metres beneath the concrete floor of the bedroom.

Efforts to safely defuse the ordnance initially failed, prompting the EOD team to carry out a controlled detonation within the house. Before the explosion, officials carefully cleared the property of valuables to limit damage.