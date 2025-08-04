Surin province combats unauthorised drone threats with defensive actions

Surin province has recently experienced unauthorised drone activity, prompting local officials to respond with defensive measures. The governor authorised the shooting of drones, suspecting them as potential threats. Mysterious cone-shaped debris was found and collected for investigation.

Yesterday, August 3, reports emerged of unidentified drones flying over the Surin province, including border areas and Mueang district, for several days. Gunfire aimed at these drones was heard frequently, and mysterious debris fell onto a restaurant in the Nok Mueang subdistrict.

Upon investigation, the restaurant owner discovered cone-shaped fragments approximately 10 centimetres long and 4 to 5 centimetres wide in the playground area. These fragments have been collected by military personnel for further analysis.

Chamnarn Chuentha, Surin’s governor, revealed that measures have been underway for three days to prevent and track drones entering economic zones and areas near government offices across the province. Officials, including administrative officials, police, and security units, have been mobilised to pursue and neutralise these drones.

Over the past two days, the military has engaged drones using explosive rounds. A new tactical plan was implemented last night to address this issue, though the drone wreckage remains undiscovered.

Further steps include requesting experts from Bangkok to assist in the investigation. It is believed that the drones are operated within a 5 to 10 kilometre radius, with two main theories posited: local operators registered with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) or unregistered ones, and possible foreign-origin drones entering during border tensions.

A public warning has been issued prohibiting drone flights, with violations deemed illegal. The province suspects these drones may be used for mapping critical locations or targeting for destructive purposes.

Village leaders, military units, police, and administrative officials have been tasked with immediate action against detected drones. Residents are urged to report suspicious activities to local officials for prompt intervention.

Despite efforts, the drone operators remain unidentified, but officials continue to hypothesise that the drones’ purposes are potentially harmful, reported KhaoSod.