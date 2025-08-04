Surin province combats unauthorised drone threats with defensive actions

Officials recover unidentified debris from suspected spy drone

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, August 4, 2025
204 1 minute read
Surin province combats unauthorised drone threats with defensive actions | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Thairath

Surin province has recently experienced unauthorised drone activity, prompting local officials to respond with defensive measures. The governor authorised the shooting of drones, suspecting them as potential threats. Mysterious cone-shaped debris was found and collected for investigation.

Yesterday, August 3, reports emerged of unidentified drones flying over the Surin province, including border areas and Mueang district, for several days. Gunfire aimed at these drones was heard frequently, and mysterious debris fell onto a restaurant in the Nok Mueang subdistrict.

Upon investigation, the restaurant owner discovered cone-shaped fragments approximately 10 centimetres long and 4 to 5 centimetres wide in the playground area. These fragments have been collected by military personnel for further analysis.

Chamnarn Chuentha, Surin’s governor, revealed that measures have been underway for three days to prevent and track drones entering economic zones and areas near government offices across the province. Officials, including administrative officials, police, and security units, have been mobilised to pursue and neutralise these drones.

Over the past two days, the military has engaged drones using explosive rounds. A new tactical plan was implemented last night to address this issue, though the drone wreckage remains undiscovered.

Further steps include requesting experts from Bangkok to assist in the investigation. It is believed that the drones are operated within a 5 to 10 kilometre radius, with two main theories posited: local operators registered with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) or unregistered ones, and possible foreign-origin drones entering during border tensions.

A public warning has been issued prohibiting drone flights, with violations deemed illegal. The province suspects these drones may be used for mapping critical locations or targeting for destructive purposes.

Related Articles

Village leaders, military units, police, and administrative officials have been tasked with immediate action against detected drones. Residents are urged to report suspicious activities to local officials for prompt intervention.

Despite efforts, the drone operators remain unidentified, but officials continue to hypothesise that the drones’ purposes are potentially harmful, reported KhaoSod.

Surin province combats unauthorised drone threats with defensive actions | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Thairath

Latest Thailand News
Car theft leaves Thai saleswoman devastated, losses over 50,000 baht | Thaiger Crime News

Car theft leaves Thai saleswoman devastated, losses over 50,000 baht

9 minutes ago
Cambodian attack leaves Surin hospital with 45 million baht damage | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian attack leaves Surin hospital with 45 million baht damage

19 minutes ago
Thai netizens slam foreign couple for sexual act on Pattaya baht bus | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai netizens slam foreign couple for sexual act on Pattaya baht bus

23 minutes ago
Koh Samui&#8217;s property pivot: Luxury living, rising condos, and smart investments | Thaiger Property News

Koh Samui’s property pivot: Luxury living, rising condos, and smart investments

24 minutes ago
Bangkok police arrest man after three-day stolen vehicle pursuit | Thaiger Crime News

Bangkok police arrest man after three-day stolen vehicle pursuit

33 minutes ago
Nonthaburi man shot dead in Surat Thani rubber plantation | Thaiger Crime News

Nonthaburi man shot dead in Surat Thani rubber plantation

48 minutes ago
Thai man claims self-defence after stabbing singer in Bangkok petrol station | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man claims self-defence after stabbing singer in Bangkok petrol station

48 minutes ago
Thai police seize 4 million meth pills in drug bust | Thaiger Crime News

Thai police seize 4 million meth pills in drug bust

1 hour ago
Man tragically killed by crane in Chon Buri construction site | Thaiger Thailand News

Man tragically killed by crane in Chon Buri construction site

2 hours ago
Thai officials search for hidden Cambodian rockets after border clash | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai officials search for hidden Cambodian rockets after border clash

2 hours ago
Surin province combats unauthorised drone threats with defensive actions | Thaiger Crime News

Surin province combats unauthorised drone threats with defensive actions

2 hours ago
Pickup truck loses wheel at Nakhon Ratchasima intersection (video) | Thaiger Road deaths

Pickup truck loses wheel at Nakhon Ratchasima intersection (video)

2 hours ago
Police intercept pickup carrying suspected stolen motorcycles in Sa Kaeo | Thaiger Crime News

Police intercept pickup carrying suspected stolen motorcycles in Sa Kaeo

2 hours ago
Heavy rainfall and high sea waves expected in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall and high sea waves expected in Thailand

3 hours ago
Cambodian spy arrested in Thailand for military espionage | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodian spy arrested in Thailand for military espionage

22 hours ago
Phuket fishing vessels cleared of forced labour, trafficking concerns | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket fishing vessels cleared of forced labour, trafficking concerns

22 hours ago
Five drug traffickers killed in Thailand, 1.35m meth pills seized | Thaiger Crime News

Five drug traffickers killed in Thailand, 1.35m meth pills seized

22 hours ago
Thai provinces unite to tackle drone threats with new measures | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai provinces unite to tackle drone threats with new measures

1 day ago
Lopburi woman arrested for illegal karaoke bar and child exploitation | Thaiger Crime News

Lopburi woman arrested for illegal karaoke bar and child exploitation

1 day ago
Chachoengsao mystery: woman found dead in fish pond | Thaiger Thailand News

Chachoengsao mystery: woman found dead in fish pond

1 day ago
Chumphon tragedy: teenage girls die in motorcycle crash | Thaiger Road deaths

Chumphon tragedy: teenage girls die in motorcycle crash

1 day ago
Man found dead with phone in hand in Samut Prakan condo | Thaiger Thailand News

Man found dead with phone in hand in Samut Prakan condo

1 day ago
Fatal shooting in Phetchaburi leaves one dead after dispute | Thaiger Crime News

Fatal shooting in Phetchaburi leaves one dead after dispute

1 day ago
Fire at Chon Buri postal warehouse traps four, causes extensive damage | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire at Chon Buri postal warehouse traps four, causes extensive damage

1 day ago
Raids in Jomtien&#8217;s Soi 2 lead to drug arrests | Thaiger Pattaya News

Raids in Jomtien’s Soi 2 lead to drug arrests

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, August 4, 2025
204 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x