Pattani man causes alarm with bomb joke on flight

Passenger’s remark triggers airport security alert and prompts investigation

Picture courtesy of Siamnews

A passenger from Pattani caused alarm on a Don Mueang to Hat Yai flight by mentioning a bomb in the local dialect. The airline has filed a complaint over the incident that occurred at Don Mueang Airport on August 22 at 6.17pm.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Tuchai Surasiang, Deputy Inspector at Don Mueang Police Station, received a report regarding a male passenger’s statement about a bomb on the aircraft. The 47 year old man, Surasak, from Pattani, was seated in 17B, an emergency exit seat. The plane, which had about 186 passengers, was preparing for departure from Don Mueang Airport.

Surasak placed a black bag on his lap, prompting flight crew to request he stow it in the overhead compartment. While complying, he uttered “takoh” in the local dialect, meaning “scared,” followed by “scared there might be a bomb.”

This alarmed the crew, leading to a thorough inspection of the bag. Nothing suspicious was found, but the flight was delayed, causing distress among those at the airport, reported KhaoSod.

Pol. Col. Puwadol revealed that during questioning, Surasak claimed he was joking with the flight attendants who requested him to stow his bag. He was charged but released on bail without financial security, as he did not attempt to flee. Further legal proceedings are anticipated.

In similar news, chaos erupted yesterday at Phuket International Airport after a passenger on an AirAsia flight caused panic by joking about a bomb in his bag, prompting a full-scale emergency response and police investigation.

At 3.50pm on May 23, officials were notified when 62 year old Thanawut Wichaidit allegedly told a flight attendant, “Watch out for the bomb in the bag,” while boarding AirAsia flight FD3092 from Phuket to Don Mueang, Bangkok. The aircraft was taxiing for takeoff from Parking Bay 1 when the comment was made.

The captain immediately alerted ground staff, who instructed the plane to return to Parking Bay 39 and evacuated all 200 passengers for safety checks.

