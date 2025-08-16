Thailand accuses Cambodia of breaching Ottawa Convention with landmines

Foreign minister says new landmines along border violate international humanitarian laws

Ryan Turner29 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, August 16, 2025
Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, at the 10th Mekong–Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in China | Photo via Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa has accused Cambodia of consistently breaching the Ottawa Convention and infringing on Thailand’s sovereignty due to recurring incidents involving anti-personnel landmines.

During the 10th Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Anning, China, Maris addressed the issue via a video briefing. The session, held at the Foreign Affairs Ministry yesterday, August 15, was attended by 67 participants from 41 countries, one organisation, and four international agencies, focusing on Cambodia’s recent landmine incidents.

Maris reiterated Thailand’s dedication to its responsibilities under the convention. Over the last twenty years, Thailand has successfully cleared and returned more than 99% of land affected by anti-personnel landmines, equivalent to about 2,500 square kilometres, to local communities.

He also highlighted Thailand’s ongoing support for landmine survivors, assisting them in living with dignity and reintegrating into society. These efforts are part of global initiatives addressing the humanitarian impact of landmines.

Photo via Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs

In light of this, the recent landmine incidents along the Thai-Cambodian border have raised significant concerns, with the minister emphasising that there is no justification for the use of such weapons in the region or globally.

On August 7, during the extraordinary session of the General Border Committee in Kuala Lumpur, both nations agreed on a ceasefire, which Thailand has fully respected.

The u-turn

However, within five days of the meeting, two additional incidents occurred where Thai soldiers encountered landmines. Evidence indicates these were newly laid by Cambodian forces.

Furthermore, Cambodia has violated its primary obligations under the Ottawa Convention.

Thailand strongly condemns these actions, asserting they undermine both the integrity of the convention and the spirit of the Siem Reap-Angkor Declaration, endorsed under Cambodia’s chairmanship in November 2024.

Maris stated that Cambodia’s actions also violate international humanitarian law principles, which are supported by the diplomatic community present at the briefing.

Photo via Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs

He highlighted that these issues are crucial not only to Thailand but also to the international community, including donor countries supporting Cambodia. Maris urged the international community to ensure that Cambodia ceases its use of anti-personnel landmines and complies with its legal obligations.

Thailand has formally addressed this issue with the UN Secretary-General, seeking an explanation from Cambodia under Article 8, paragraph 2 of the convention, reported Bangkok Post.

Cambodia denies

Meanwhile, Major General Winthai Suwaree, spokesperson of the Royal Thai Army, reported that Cambodia has repeatedly denied and twisted the narrative of landmine incidents against Thai forces, which have injured personnel in five incidents, including two after the ceasefire.

Cambodia claims the mines are remnants from past wars, but the Thailand Mine Action Centre has cleared 1,300 old explosives, none of which matched the PMN-2 type found recently.

