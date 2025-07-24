Deadly clash erupts between Thailand and Cambodia (video)

A cross-border clash between Thailand and Cambodia erupted near the Phra Viharn mountain area in Kantharalak district, Sisaket province, today, July 24.

The confrontation, which began at 9am, resulted in a tragic loss of two lives and several injuries as artillery fire struck a PTT petrol station.

The exchange of gunfire lasted over two hours, with various weapons discharged continuously. Government agencies swiftly evacuated residents from the affected areas, leading to extensive traffic congestion spanning several kilometres.

Some residents of Ban Sao Thong Chai in Sao Thong Chai subdistrict opted to remain in bunkers, equipped with provisions such as cooked rice, fish, and fish sauce, drawing on their experiences from a similar incident in 2011.

In the aftermath, it was reported that a Cambodian artillery shell landed in the Sri Phanak Chai village, house number 4, but fortunately, no injuries occurred as residents had already evacuated, reported KhaoSod.

Additionally, a Cambodian BM21 rocket hit a PTT petrol station in Ban Phue, Kantharalak district, causing significant damage. Two people lost their lives, and numerous students and residents sustained injuries.

At 11.04am, Cambodian military forces launched an attack on Phanom Dong Rak Hospital, resulting in injuries and sparking panic in the area. The assault included a barrage of BM-21 multiple rocket launchers targeting nearby communities in Kab Choeng district, Surin province.

Before the strike, hospital officials had confirmed the evacuation of all patients from Phanom Dong Rak Hospital. Meanwhile, Kab Choeng Hospital has activated its emergency response plan and is in the process of relocating patients to safety, reported Naewna.

This morning, Cambodian troops opened fire near the eastern perimeter of Thailand’s Moo Pa military base, located roughly 200 metres from Ta Muean Thom Temple, triggering a defensive response from Thai forces.

The incident occurred on July 24, shortly after Lieutenant General Boonsin Phadklang, commander of the Second Army Region, ordered the closure of all border checkpoints and tourist sites in the area to ensure public safety and uphold national sovereignty.