Illegal e-waste operation importing phones to Thailand exposed

Uncovering a covert network fueling hazardous e-waste pollution

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, August 11, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A cross-border electronic waste operation has come to light, involving the importation of second-hand mobile phones from China, which are then sorted for sale or illicitly disposed of at petrol stations.

Thitiphat Chotidechachainan, known as Oh or Oh Sud Soi, who leads a team under the industry minister, highlighted this issue on Facebook.

The post revealed that some Thai entrepreneurs saw a business opportunity to import mobile phones from China under brands like GM Phone and Yesphone, selling them through shops and online platforms in Thailand. However, the chargers lack the necessary Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) certification.

Phones in good condition are sold at mobile booths in shopping malls, while those with minor issues are dismantled for parts. Devices deemed unusable are discarded at petrol stations, with the claim of having no alternative disposal options.

Importing second-hand mobile phones for sorting domestically equates to importing electronic waste, which requires permission from the Department of Industrial Works. Instead of responsibly disposing of these items in their country of origin, they are sorted and irresponsibly discarded in Thailand.

In addition to phones, other electronic appliances, such as non-certified grilling pans, are being imported. Officials have seized all goods and initiated legal proceedings for importing and selling non-certified products. The second-hand mobile phones are being dealt with under the Hazardous Substance Act, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, police uncovered a secret facility in Bang Pahan, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, storing over 256 tonnes of electronic waste and automotive parts. The site is under investigation by Thai police and industrial officials, with a Chinese national identified as the managing director.

On May 11, Police Major General Watcharin Pusit, head of the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Division, led a team including Police Colonel Arun Wachirasrisukanya and Police Colonel Winyu Jamsai to work alongside the Department of Industrial Works and local industry officials. Their focus was a company situated in village 6 of Bang Pahan subdistrict.

