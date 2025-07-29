EOD Police destroy BM-21 rocket embedded under Buriram house

Yesterday, July 28, Police Major General Narongsak Promtha, Commander of Buriram Provincial Police, inspected the explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team as they handled a BM-21 rocket fired by Cambodian forces that landed in a resident’s home in Ban Kruat district, Buriram province.

The rocket struck the roof of 64 year old Sengiam Tuprawon’s house, creating a roughly 40 centimetre diameter hole before burying itself approximately 5 metres deep beneath the concrete floor of the bedroom.

Initial attempts to safely defuse the bomb failed, forcing the EOD team to proceed with a controlled detonation inside the house. Before this, all valuables and belongings were carefully removed to minimise damage.

Officers cordoned off a 200-metre safety perimeter and expertly placed detonation cords before successfully triggering the explosion. The blast caused a large crater about 80 centimetres deep in the bedroom floor and blew open half the roof, but the concrete walls remained intact.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Narongsak explained that the rocket had landed on July 24 during early clashes but went unnoticed as the family had evacuated. It was discovered only upon their return on July 27. The BM-21 rocket was confirmed to have been fired from Cambodia. The EOD team followed international protocols in dealing with the embedded explosive.

“The warhead was buried so deep underground that detonating it now meant the soil absorbed much of the blast, reducing the danger,” he said. The homeowner agreed with the decision, acknowledging the risk to neighbors and himself if left untouched.

The official urged villagers to immediately report any unexploded ordnance found in fields or around their homes by calling the emergency number 191 to ensure safe disposal.

Additionally, heightened security checkpoints have been established across lower northeastern Thailand to monitor and detain suspected spies working for opposing forces. Multiple suspects have been screened in Buriram with no evidence of espionage uncovered so far, reported KhaoSod.