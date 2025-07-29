EOD Police destroy BM-21 rocket embedded under Buriram house

Deep underground threat forces risky detonation

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 29, 2025
355 1 minute read
EOD Police destroy BM-21 rocket embedded under Buriram house | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Yesterday, July 28, Police Major General Narongsak Promtha, Commander of Buriram Provincial Police, inspected the explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team as they handled a BM-21 rocket fired by Cambodian forces that landed in a resident’s home in Ban Kruat district, Buriram province.

The rocket struck the roof of 64 year old Sengiam Tuprawon’s house, creating a roughly 40 centimetre diameter hole before burying itself approximately 5 metres deep beneath the concrete floor of the bedroom.

Initial attempts to safely defuse the bomb failed, forcing the EOD team to proceed with a controlled detonation inside the house. Before this, all valuables and belongings were carefully removed to minimise damage.

Officers cordoned off a 200-metre safety perimeter and expertly placed detonation cords before successfully triggering the explosion. The blast caused a large crater about 80 centimetres deep in the bedroom floor and blew open half the roof, but the concrete walls remained intact.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Narongsak explained that the rocket had landed on July 24 during early clashes but went unnoticed as the family had evacuated. It was discovered only upon their return on July 27. The BM-21 rocket was confirmed to have been fired from Cambodia. The EOD team followed international protocols in dealing with the embedded explosive.

“The warhead was buried so deep underground that detonating it now meant the soil absorbed much of the blast, reducing the danger,” he said. The homeowner agreed with the decision, acknowledging the risk to neighbors and himself if left untouched.

EOD Police destroy BM-21 rocket embedded under Buriram house | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The official urged villagers to immediately report any unexploded ordnance found in fields or around their homes by calling the emergency number 191 to ensure safe disposal.

EOD Police destroy BM-21 rocket embedded under Buriram house | News by Thaiger

Additionally, heightened security checkpoints have been established across lower northeastern Thailand to monitor and detain suspected spies working for opposing forces. Multiple suspects have been screened in Buriram with no evidence of espionage uncovered so far, reported KhaoSod.

EOD Police destroy BM-21 rocket embedded under Buriram house | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Search continues for missing jet-ski operator off Phuket coast | Thaiger Phuket News

Search continues for missing jet-ski operator off Phuket coast

40 minutes ago
Thai-Cambodian clashes claim lives of 15 civilians and 15 soldiers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian clashes claim lives of 15 civilians and 15 soldiers

50 minutes ago
Heavy rain warning for 9 provinces, rough seas ahead | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain warning for 9 provinces, rough seas ahead

1 hour ago
Thai Government stands firm as border tensions with Cambodia escalate | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Government stands firm as border tensions with Cambodia escalate

1 hour ago
Cambodian Lieutenant caught spying on Thai military in Chanthaburi | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodian Lieutenant caught spying on Thai military in Chanthaburi

2 hours ago
Private photos leaked after phone repair at Phuket shopping mall | Thaiger Phuket News

Private photos leaked after phone repair at Phuket shopping mall

2 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia agree to ease border tensions after high-level military talks | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Cambodia agree to ease border tensions after high-level military talks

2 hours ago
Civilian casualties rise to 53 as Thai-Cambodian conflict intensifies | Thaiger Thailand News

Civilian casualties rise to 53 as Thai-Cambodian conflict intensifies

2 hours ago
Thai Military slams Cambodian ceasefire claims as deceptive illusion | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Military slams Cambodian ceasefire claims as deceptive illusion

3 hours ago
EOD Police destroy BM-21 rocket embedded under Buriram house | Thaiger Thailand News

EOD Police destroy BM-21 rocket embedded under Buriram house

4 hours ago
Elderly Thai couple killed in hit-and-run while fleeing border clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly Thai couple killed in hit-and-run while fleeing border clashes

4 hours ago
Police crackdown on narcotics network, seize assets worth 8 million baht | Thaiger Crime News

Police crackdown on narcotics network, seize assets worth 8 million baht

4 hours ago
Chiang Rai on alert as rising waters flood communities | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chiang Rai on alert as rising waters flood communities

4 hours ago
30 Myanmar migrants found hidden in truck after Ayutthaya highway chase | Thaiger Crime News

30 Myanmar migrants found hidden in truck after Ayutthaya highway chase

5 hours ago
Thai flag raised across Thailand to boost morale of soldiers at border | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai flag raised across Thailand to boost morale of soldiers at border

5 hours ago
Russian woman robbed in Pattaya, police launch manhunt | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian woman robbed in Pattaya, police launch manhunt

5 hours ago
Trump revives US trade talks with Cambodia and Thailand post-ceasefire | Thaiger Business News

Trump revives US trade talks with Cambodia and Thailand post-ceasefire

5 hours ago
Thailand condemns Cambodia over ceasefire breach | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand condemns Cambodia over ceasefire breach

6 hours ago
SSO defends 49.2 million baht calendar project despite criticism | Thaiger Thailand News

SSO defends 49.2 million baht calendar project despite criticism

6 hours ago
Thai army dismisses Cambodia&#8217;s chemical weapon claims as fake news | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army dismisses Cambodia’s chemical weapon claims as fake news

6 hours ago
Six dead in Bangkok market shooting amid longstanding disputes | Thaiger Bangkok News

Six dead in Bangkok market shooting amid longstanding disputes

22 hours ago
Mass shooting at Bangkok market leaves six dead, including gunman (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Mass shooting at Bangkok market leaves six dead, including gunman (video)

23 hours ago
French drug trafficking suspect captured in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

French drug trafficking suspect captured in Phuket

1 day ago
Buriram evacuates residents amid renewed hostilities near Thai-Cambodian border | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram evacuates residents amid renewed hostilities near Thai-Cambodian border

1 day ago
Blaze destroys eight vehicles at Ban Rai hotel car park | Thaiger Thailand News

Blaze destroys eight vehicles at Ban Rai hotel car park

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 29, 2025
355 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x