Phatthalung police accused of deceiving mentally ill man into gambling

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 30, 2026, 4:15 PM
135 1 minute read
Phatthalung police accused of deceiving mentally ill man into gambling | Thaiger
Photo via Amarin TV

Parents accused a police officer in Phatthalung of deceiving their mentally ill son into gambling, leading to losses of around 120,000 baht.

The parents, 46 year old Yupaporn and 53 year old Thanasak, sought help from a local journalist, claiming their 20 year old son Peerasak was targeted by a police senior sergeant major identified as Suea, who serves under Provincial Police Region 9.

According to the family, the officer contacted their son and persuaded him to join a Hi-Lo gambling session on April 28. The son reportedly lost within 15 minutes, handing over a gold necklace and cash with a combined value of 120,000 baht.

The parents said their son has a mental condition that affects his judgment, making him more vulnerable to persuasion. They believe the officer was aware of this and exploited it.

Parents accuse police of swindling their son in gambling
Photo via Amarin TV

They also alleged that the officer hosts gambling activities at his residence regularly and that their son had previously lost money there.

Fearing possible influence over a local investigation, the couple initially approached a journalist instead of filing directly with police. The journalist later accompanied them to lodge a complaint at Mueang Phatthalung Police Station, drawing attention from locals.

In an interview with Channel 7 after filing the complaint, Yupaporn said the accused officer contacted her and offered to return the money and valuables if she withdrew the case. She declined the offer.

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Channel 7 reported an attempt to contact the accused officer to get his account, but it was unsuccessful.

Police allegedly hosts gambling and deceives mentally ill man
Photo via Amarin TV

Royal Thai Police (RTP) Deputy Spokesperson Chaipajon Suwannarak said a full investigation would be conducted as soon as possible. He stated that legal action would proceed without favour if wrongdoing is confirmed.

In a separate case reported last October, a former RTP commissioner and 200 other police officers were found to accepted bribes from gambling websites.

The case was reportedly under investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Commission, but updates on the investigation have not been made public.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 30, 2026, 4:15 PM
135 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.