Phatthalung police accused of deceiving mentally ill man into gambling

Parents accused a police officer in Phatthalung of deceiving their mentally ill son into gambling, leading to losses of around 120,000 baht.

The parents, 46 year old Yupaporn and 53 year old Thanasak, sought help from a local journalist, claiming their 20 year old son Peerasak was targeted by a police senior sergeant major identified as Suea, who serves under Provincial Police Region 9.

According to the family, the officer contacted their son and persuaded him to join a Hi-Lo gambling session on April 28. The son reportedly lost within 15 minutes, handing over a gold necklace and cash with a combined value of 120,000 baht.

The parents said their son has a mental condition that affects his judgment, making him more vulnerable to persuasion. They believe the officer was aware of this and exploited it.

They also alleged that the officer hosts gambling activities at his residence regularly and that their son had previously lost money there.

Fearing possible influence over a local investigation, the couple initially approached a journalist instead of filing directly with police. The journalist later accompanied them to lodge a complaint at Mueang Phatthalung Police Station, drawing attention from locals.

In an interview with Channel 7 after filing the complaint, Yupaporn said the accused officer contacted her and offered to return the money and valuables if she withdrew the case. She declined the offer.

Channel 7 reported an attempt to contact the accused officer to get his account, but it was unsuccessful.

Royal Thai Police (RTP) Deputy Spokesperson Chaipajon Suwannarak said a full investigation would be conducted as soon as possible. He stated that legal action would proceed without favour if wrongdoing is confirmed.

In a separate case reported last October, a former RTP commissioner and 200 other police officers were found to accepted bribes from gambling websites.

The case was reportedly under investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Commission, but updates on the investigation have not been made public.