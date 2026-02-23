Pattaya moves to clear Jomtien Beach after rubbish washes ashore

Chattarin Siradakul Published: February 23, 2026, 1:10 PM
A large volume of rubbish washed ashore along Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, Chon Buri, yesterday, February 22, prompting an inspection after locals and tourists reported debris stretching for kilometres and raising safety concerns.

Reporters visited the Jomtien beachfront after receiving reports that waves had been pushing debris onto the sand over a stretch running for several kilometres.

Visitors said the litter was affecting the overall atmosphere for tourists and creating risks for people attending the beach.

During the inspection, rubbish was seen scattered along the shoreline in a wide mix of materials. Items reported on the beach included pieces of wood, logs, plastic waste, foam boxes and water bottles.

The debris was also said to include hazardous materials such as nails, which could pose a danger to tourists walking through the area or entering the sea nearby.

On most holidays, Jomtien typically draws large numbers of Thai and foreign visitors. However, the beach was noticeably quieter than usual, likely reflecting the conditions on the shoreline.

One beach umbrella and deckchair operator said the appearance of large amounts of rubbish being washed ashore in this way is a recurring annual problem during periods of stronger winds and rougher sea conditions.

The waste is reportedly carried in from offshore and ends up stranded on the beach. The operator said that the situation can prevent tourists from swimming due to the risk of injury from dangerous debris.

Pattaya City has reportedly ordered officials to quickly clear the area, with a focus on removing large pieces of wood and any hazardous materials that could obstruct access or cause injury.

The collected rubbish has been piled at the upper part of the beach while waiting to be transported out of the area. KhaoSod reported that the operation was expected to take about four hours to complete.

Elsewhere, Mayor Suphot La-ongphet of Phuket City is standing firm as the island faces a mounting waste management crisis. The island is being buried under more than 1,300 tonnes of rubbish per day, sent from 19 local administrative organisations and other agencies across Phuket.

Environment News Pattaya News Thailand News
