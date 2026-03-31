Belgian man found dead after fall from eight-storey Pattaya condo

Police are investigating the death of a Belgian man who fell from a height at an eight-storey Pattaya condominium in Na Kluea, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, on March 29.

Pattaya police and tourist police were called to the building at about 8pm and coordinated with Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Foundation to attend the scene.

The man, identified as a 54 year old Belgian national, was found on the ground near the building entrance. He was wearing red trousers and was not wearing a shirt. Rescue workers attempted first aid and CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police inspected a room on the second floor, identified as the man’s room, where they found numerous empty liquor bottles and beer cans scattered inside.

They reported no signs of a struggle or any property damage and collected evidence for the investigation.

A condominium security guard said residents had alerted staff after seeing the man go to the rooftop and hold onto a signal pole in a manner suggesting he may have been intending to harm himself. The guard went to check and tried to speak with the man while waiting for the police to arrive.

Siam Chon News reported that as the police reached the front of the condominium, the guard briefly turned towards them and then looked back to find the man had fallen from the rooftop, landing near the arriving police vehicle.

Police documented the scene before rescue workers transported the body for a detailed post-mortem examination. Officers also coordinated with the Belgian embassy to notify the man’s relatives and said the case would proceed under legal procedures.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Similarly, a Belgian man sustained serious injuries after falling from the seventh floor of a hotel in Pattaya while naked. Initial reports said the man fell from his room, hit an awning, then struck the railing beside a wheelchair access path in front of the hotel, which may have lessened the impact.