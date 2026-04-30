5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (May 1 to 3)

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: April 30, 2026, 3:25 PM
136 4 minutes read
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (May 1 to 3) | Thaiger
Photo taken from the Pet Expo Club Facebook club

Bangkok has a nicely mixed weekend ahead, with pets, food, design, vintage culture, and a few easy plans that do not need too much effort. Whether you want a big expo, a newly opened local food spot, or something with a bit more character than the usual mall stop, plenty is happening across the city from May 1 to 3.

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Event Date Location Highlight
Pet Expo Thailand 2026 April 30 to May 3 QSNCC, Exhibition Hall 5 to 8 and Event Hall A major pet expo with products, services, food, accessories, healthcare, and pet-related shopping.
Living in an Elastic Time April 30 to August 16 Jim Thompson Art Center A calm central exhibition that works well as an easy indoor cultural stop near Siam.
BANAKÉ x MICHELUI May 1 to 4 Hua Lamphong Station A vintage market with food, drinks, concerts, and a strong old-school Bangkok setting.
Lumphini Park Hawker Centre Open daily Ratchadamri Road, next to Gate 5 of Lumphini Park A newly opened food hub with over 100 rotating street food vendors beside Lumphini Park.
Architect Expo 2026 April 28 to May 3 Challenger Hall, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani A major exhibition for architecture, building, and construction, with exhibitors from Thailand and abroad.

Pet Expo Thailand 2026

Pet Expo Thailand showcases a variety of pet products and services for animal lovers in Bangkok.
Photo taken from the Pet Expo Club Facebook page

Date & Time: Thursday, April 30 to Sunday, May 3, 10am to 8pm

Location: Exhibition Hall 5 to 8, Level LG, and Event Hall, Level B2, QSNCC

Price: Tickets online

Pet Expo Thailand 2026 is one of the biggest events in Bangkok this weekend if you are an animal lover. QSNCC describes it as Thailand’s first pet products and services exhibition, and says it has remained popular with exhibitors and visitors for more than 20 years. The event brings together food, snacks, equipment, pharmaceuticals, supplements, shampoo, clothes, accessories, hotels, hospitals, and other pet-related services in one place.

That broad mix is what makes it easy to recommend. It is not just for people shopping for one specific thing. It also works as a general browse for pet owners who want to compare products, see what is new, and spend a few hours somewhere that feels lively and useful at the same time.

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Living in an Elastic Time

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (May 1 to 3) | News by Thaiger
Photo taken from the The Jim Thompson Art Center

Date & Time: From Thursday, April 30 to Sunday, August 16, open daily 10am to 6pm

Location: Jim Thompson Art Center, Soi Kasemsan 2, Rama I Road

Price: 50 baht for adults at the art centre only; free for members and children under 10.

Living in an Elastic Time gives the weekend a quieter indoor option in a very central location. The Jim Thompson Art Center lists it as its current exhibition, running from April 30 to August 16, with daily opening hours from 10am to 6pm. It is a good choice if you want to balance out the busier, more crowded weekend plans with something calmer.

It also feels like an easy cultural stop because the setting is so accessible. You can drop in for an hour, take your time, and fold it into a wider day around Siam without needing to plan too much around it.

BANAKÉ x MICHELUI

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (May 1 to 3) | News by Thaiger
Photo taken from the hellobooku.com page

Date & Time: Friday, May 1 to Monday, May 4, 2pm to midnight

Location: Hua Lamphong Station

Price: 200 baht in advance, with door price listings showing 250 baht.

BANAKÉ x MICHELUI looks like one of the most character-filled events of the weekend. Public event listings describe it as a bigger and bolder return of the Banaké vintage weekend market, turning Hua Lamphong Station into a vintage community with food, drinks, and concerts running through the evening. That setting does a lot of the work on its own. Hua Lamphong already has atmosphere, and using it as the backdrop gives the event a stronger identity than a standard pop-up.

It should suit anyone who likes design-led browsing, old-school Bangkok locations, and events that feel more like a hangout than a shopping trip. With long hours from afternoon into late evening, it also gives people a lot of flexibility in how they fit it into the weekend.

Lumphini Park Hawker Centre

Enjoy diverse street food options at the Lumphini Park Hawker Centre, open daily in Bangkok.
Photo taken from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration

Date & Time: Open daily, 5am to midnight

Location: Ratchadamri Road, next to Gate 5 of Lumphini Park

Price: Free entry

Newly opened, Lumphini Park Hawker Centre is one of Bangkok’s freshest food additions and gives this weekend’s list a more local, everyday feel. Nation Thailand reports that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration began trial operations on April 10, bringing together more than 100 rotating street food vendors in a cleaner, more organised setting beside the park. Morning vendors run from 5am to 4pm, while the evening shift takes over from 4pm to midnight.

What makes it especially useful in a weekend guide is that it feels both new and easy to understand. It is not a one-off festival. It is a newly launched food hub with shared seating, organised zones, and a strong line-up of familiar Suan Lum favourites, making it a very simple place to stop for breakfast, lunch, or a casual dinner after a walk in the park.

Architect Expo 2026

Architect Expo 2026 presents major architectural innovations and designs at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani.
Photo taken from the Architect Expo website

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 28 to Sunday, May 3, 2026

Location: Challenger Hall, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani

Price: Free entry

Architect Expo 2026 gives the list a bigger, more practical event to balance out the weekend. IMPACT lists it as running through May 3 and describes it as a major exhibition for architecture, building, and construction, with exhibitors from Thailand and abroad. That makes it a good option for anyone interested in home design, renovation ideas, materials, or simply walking through a large public expo with plenty to see.

Bangkok is offering a good mix of weekend moods again. You can keep things practical at Pet Expo, slow down with a central art-centre stop, wander a vintage event inside Hua Lamphong, check out the newly opened Lumphini Park Hawker Centre, or spend a few hours exploring Architect Expo at IMPACT. It is the kind of line-up that makes the long weekend feel open-ended in a good way.

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Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: April 30, 2026, 3:25 PM
136 4 minutes read

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Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.