Phuket landlord says tenant leaves room with mountains of rubbish

A social media post shared yesterday, March 12, showed the interior of a rented room in Phuket, which a landlord said was discovered filled with rubbish after the tenant left without paying rent.

The Facebook page Phuketandamannews published photos reportedly taken inside a room at a dormitory in Koo Koo subdistrict, Mueang district. The images show large piles of waste scattered across the floor, leaving little space to walk.

In the caption, the page wrote that the dormitory owner was shocked after opening the room and discovering the condition inside.

The owner claimed the tenant, who stayed alone and worked at a convenience store in Phuket, had allegedly fallen behind on rent for several months and later left without paying.

After the post circulated online, several social media users said they were surprised by the amount of rubbish shown in the images, while others criticised the situation.

DailyNews reported that many users reacted with disbelief, writing “How can anyone sleep like that?” “Maybe he runs a second-hand goods business,” and “It looks like he dumped rubbish to get back at the landlord.”

Others asked how long it would take to build up that much waste, with one comment suggesting the tenant would have been breathing in the smell for a long time, and another saying, “Do people like this really exist?”

Similarly, back in September last year, a landlord in Phuket expressed her dismay after discovering her rental room abandoned in a poor state, with substantial rubbish left behind by a tenant.

The tenant, who had rented the room for three months, reportedly fell behind on rent, citing financial difficulties.